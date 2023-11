Drew Commesso split the weekend going 1-0-1 to improve his season record to 4-2-1. This weekend he only allowed six goals between the two contests and made a total of 41 shots.

Ethan Del Mastro provided two helpers in the 5-4 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals last Friday. The two assists now bring his season total to six points (1G, 5A) in 13 games with Rockford.

JUNIORS

Paul Ludwinski extended his 12-game point streak after he added two assists in the back-to-back games over the weekend. During this time, he scored 17 points (7G, 10A) and now leads the Kingston Frontenacs in points (21) and assists (13) and ranks third in goals (8).

Hayes kept his offensive spark as he scored four points (2G, 2A) against the Sarnia Sting on Sunday. In 19 games this season, the forward now has 24 points (14G, 10A) and leads all Blackhawks prospects, and tied for first among the Flint Firebirds.