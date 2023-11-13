PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

As Chicago Blackhawks’ prospects continue to find their groove with their respective teams, the prospective netminders in Dominic Basse and Adam Gajan shine in their latest contests for their collegiate and USHL teams.
COLLEGE
In St. Cloud State’s win over Western Michigan on Saturday night, Dominic Basse earned his third shutout of the season and sixth in his NCAA career. The senior netminder won five games out of his last six starts with the team and holds a 6-30-0 record and a .915 save percentage.