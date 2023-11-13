PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

JUNIORS

Adam Gajan continues to produce strong wins as he leads the USHL goalies with nine wins this season. This season he holds a 9-3-1-0 record, a 2.84 GAA and .917 save percentage in his first official season with the Green Bay Gamblers.

In the OHL, Paul Ludwinski extended his nine-game point streak with six goals and eight assists. The forward scored a season-high three assists in the Kingston Frontenacs’ 5-3 win over the Sarnia Sting.

After he snapped his point streak, Gavin Hayes found the back of the net this past weekend to increase his season stats. The Michigan native produced a point in 13 of his last 14 games and ranked third in points (18) and first in goals (11) on the Flint Firebirds.

This past Sunday, Nick Lardis notched a two-goal night to add to his recent offensive spark. The 2023 draft pick scored in 10 of his last 11 games with eight goals and four assists. Among the Brantford Bulldogs, he ranks second in points (16) and first in goals (12).