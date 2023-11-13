PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

News Feed

BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida

BLOG: Blackhawks ‘Can Learn from Negatives’ in Spilt Weekend in Florida
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard’s ‘Game Breaker’ Mentality Continues to Shine for Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Sunday Matinee in Florida
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Tinordi on IR
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard, Korchinski Ignite Spark in Win Over Lightning 
BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line

BLOG: Kurashev Finding Role Within Blackhawks’ First Line
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Tampa to Face Lightning
BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 

BLOG: Blackhawks Moms’ Trip Provides Bonding, New Experiences in Upcoming Road Trip 
PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick

PROSPECTS: Misiak Notches First OHL Hat Trick
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Behind Early in Loss to Devils 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Devils in Back-to-Back 
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Secure ‘Bounce Back’ Win Against Panthers
RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman

RELEASE: Blackhawks Unveil Bronze Seat to Honor Late Chairman
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Hall from IR
BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 

BLOG: Hall Returns to Lineup, Vlasic Aims for Quick Comeback 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Face Panthers
BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers

BLOG: Hall Hopeful to Return in Matchup Against Panthers
BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

BLOG: Blackhawks Focus on Growing More Consistent in Games

PROSPECTS: Basse Records Third Shutout, Gajan Leads USHL Goaltending 

As goaltending stands strong, others continue their offensive sparks for their collegiate and junior teams

DevelopmentCamp-20220714-66
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

As Chicago Blackhawks’ prospects continue to find their groove with their respective teams, the prospective netminders in Dominic Basse and Adam Gajan shine in their latest contests for their collegiate and USHL teams. 

COLLEGE

In St. Cloud State’s win over Western Michigan on Saturday night, Dominic Basse earned his third shutout of the season and sixth in his NCAA career. The senior netminder won five games out of his last six starts with the team and holds a 6-30-0 record and a .915 save percentage.

Landon Slaggert continues to find his name on the scoring sheet as he recorded his first three assists of the season in Notre Dame’s 3-0 win against Ohio State this past weekend. The three points produced a season high for the captain of the Fighting Irish and currently ranked first among the team in points (11) and goals (8). 

Over with the Michigan Wolverines, Frank Nazar continues to find his style in his sophomore season. The forward scored nine points (3G, 3A) in his last five games with three multi-point efforts. He currently ranks sixth on Michigan in points (13) and tied for second in goals (6).

JUNIORS 

Adam Gajan continues to produce strong wins as he leads the USHL goalies with nine wins this season. This season he holds a 9-3-1-0 record, a 2.84 GAA and .917 save percentage in his first official season with the Green Bay Gamblers. 

In the OHL, Paul Ludwinski extended his nine-game point streak with six goals and eight assists. The forward scored a season-high three assists in the Kingston Frontenacs’ 5-3 win over the Sarnia Sting. 

After he snapped his point streak, Gavin Hayes found the back of the net this past weekend to increase his season stats. The Michigan native produced a point in 13 of his last 14 games and ranked third in points (18) and first in goals (11) on the Flint Firebirds. 

This past Sunday, Nick Lardis notched a two-goal night to add to his recent offensive spark. The 2023 draft pick scored in 10 of his last 11 games with eight goals and four assists. Among the Brantford Bulldogs, he ranks second in points (16) and first in goals (12).

ROCKFORD

Since his return to the Rockford IceHogs, Cole Guttman continues to add to the offense. In his first eight games in the AHL this season, he scored two goals and four assists. 

After he rejoined the team, Colton Dach recorded his second assist to now have two points in five games.