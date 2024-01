As the Chicago Blackhawks enter the NHL All-Star break, prospects between the AHL, college and juniors continue to fight within their league’s standings.

Here is what the prospects did last week:

ROCKFORD

In the IceHogs’ 5-3 loss against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Nolan Allan recorded his second career goal to tie the game up in the first period. This is his first goal since Dec. 30, bringing his season total to nine points (2G, 7A) in 38 games.