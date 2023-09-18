PROSPECTS: 2023 Blackhawks Prospect Camp Recap

With the 2023-24 hockey calendar rapidly approaching, the first chance this season for Chicago Blackhawks prospects to prove that they belong in professional hockey comes at Prospect Camp. On Wednesday, 23 Blackhawks prospects who could become NHL rookies this season descended upon Fifth Third Arena in Chicago to skate as a group before putting their skills on display at the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul. Over the five days of camp and the showcase, coaches, fans, and media all received a glimpse at what the future of the Chicago Blackhawks could look like.

In the first few days of camp in Chicago, some of the Blackhawks’ older prospects took the opportunity to display their leadership qualities amongst the younger players.

“I’m always on the more vocal side of the group,” said 2021 second-round pick Colton Dach. “I want to let the young guys know that if they need anything, they can come out and try to talk to me.”