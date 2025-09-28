PREVIEW: Chicago Visits Minnesota for Sunday Preseason Clash

The Blackhawks face off against Wild to wrap back-to-back weekend with preseason games

By Blackhawks.com Staff
TIME: 5:00 p.m.
LOCAL TV: CHSN+ | Blackhawks.com
OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+

The Blackhawks head to Minnesota for a late afternoon meeting with the Wild on Sunday at Grand Casino Arena.

All Blackhawks preseason games are available to stream at no cost on CHSN and the CHSN App. This afternoon's preseason game vs. Minnesota will also stream on Blackhawks.com for fans in the local TV market. Out-of-market viewers can tune-in on ESPN+.

For full details on how to watch Blackhawks games this season, visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch.

CHSN APP

CHSN is available to stream Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games on the CHSN app (available on iOS and Android) or on any web browser.

ROSTER AGAINST MINNESOTA

Forwards

No.
Name
8
Ryan Donato
11
Oliver Moore
17
Nick Foligno
20
Ryan Greene
28
Andre Burakovsky
59
Tyler Bertuzzi
67
Samuel Savoie
76
Nick Lardis
79
AJ Spellacy
86
Teuvo Teravainen
91
Frank Nazar
98
Connor Bedard

Defensemen

No.
Name
6
Sam Rinzel
14
Kevin Korchinski
42
Nolan Allan
44
Wyatt Kaiser
55
Artyom Levshunov
57
Ashton Cumby
72
Alex Vlasic

Goaltenders

No.
Name
33
Drew Commesso
40
Arvid Soderblom

LAST TIME OUT

Four-straight goals in the third period helped the Blackhawks to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening at the Enterprise Center. Dominic Toninato (1G, 1A) and Connor Murphy (2A) each posted two points. Oliver Moore recorded the game-winning goal, while Jason Dickinson and Gavin Hayes each scored once. Spencer Knight played the full game and made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) for the victory.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The current training camp roster has 38 players, including 21 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders. The Blackhawks opened training camp with 53 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

  • Sept. 28 - F Jackson Cates, F Gavin Hayes, F Martin Misiak and G Stanislav Berezhnoy have all been assigned to Rockford
  • Sept. 27 - F Brett Seney, F Paul Ludwinski, D Cavan Fitzgerald, D Andrew Perrott, D Taige Harding, D Dmitry Kuzmin and D Ryan Mast have all been assigned to Rockford
  • Sept. 24 - F Nathan Behm (Kamloops Blazers), F Parker Holmes (Brantford Bulldogs), F Jack Pridham (Kitchener Rangers) and F Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs) have all been assigned to their respective junior teams

