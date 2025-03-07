PREVIEW: Chicago Hosts Utah to Close Homestand

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

Chicago meets Utah on Friday evening for the third of four meetings between the two teams this season and first ever matchup at the United Center. Connor Bedard (2A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) have each recorded two points in two games against Utah this season. During their last meeting on Feb. 25 at Delta Center, Ryan Donato and Teravainen each tallied an assist, while Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves on 37 shots (.946 SV%) during a 2-1 Blackhawks loss.