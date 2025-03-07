PREVIEW: Chicago Hosts Utah to Close Homestand

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks take on Utah in Friday night clash at the United Center
Chicago meets Utah on Friday evening for the third of four meetings between the two teams this season and first ever matchup at the United Center. Connor Bedard (2A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) have each recorded two points in two games against Utah this season. During their last meeting on Feb. 25 at Delta Center, Ryan Donato and Teravainen each tallied an assist, while Arvid Soderblom made 35 saves on 37 shots (.946 SV%) during a 2-1 Blackhawks loss.
The Blackhawks dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at the United Center. Ryan Donato scored his 100th career NHL goal. Craig Smith and Teuvo Teravainen each found the back of the net while Pat Maroon recorded an assist and has points in three-straight games (1G, 2A). Tyler Bertuzzi, Landon Slaggert and Alex Vlasic each notched an assist as Connor Bedard tied his career high with nine faceoff wins (9/12; 75.0%).
Forward Ryan Donato scored his 23rd goal of the season and 100th career NHL goal on Wednesday against Ottawa, becoming the 20th skater from the 2014 NHL Draft to hit the milestone. He now has points (4G, 5A) in a career-long six-straight games and 17 points (8G, 9A) over his last 11 games since Feb. 1, which ranks first in the NHL over that span. His 23 goals now lead all team skaters.
Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen registered a power play goal on Wednesday and has points (3G, 6A) in a season-long six-straight games. He also has 15 points (4G, 11A) over his last 10 games since Feb. 5, which ranks second among all league skaters, behind Donato. Teravainen now shares first on the club with 49 points (15G, 34A) in 62 games this season and is one point shy of hitting the 50-point plateau for the sixth time in his NHL career.
On Wednesday against the Senators, forward Craig Smith found the back of the net and recorded his 450th career NHL point (220G, 230A). He's the 17th player from the 2009 NHL Draft to hit 450 career points, while his 968 games played rank ninth among the draft class. Smith now has three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games. Versus Ottawa, Smith tied his season high in hits for the fourth time and also led all game skaters with four hits.