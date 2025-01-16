PREVIEW: Chicago Heads South for Showdown in Nashville

TIME: 7:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Blackhawks face Predators in second of four matchups this season
A former Predator, Seth Jones tallied 63 points (15G, 48A) in 199 games with Nashville from 2013-16. Forward Taylor Hall has recorded 24 points (9G, 15A) in 27 career games against Nashville, including three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games against the club. During their last meeting on Oct. 25, Connor Bedard and Craig Smith each scored once, while four other Blackhawks posted an
assist during a 3-2 loss to the Predators at the United Center.
The Blackhawks were defeated by the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Monday evening at the United Center. Connor Bedard and Louis Crevier each scored once. Seth Jones, Lukas Reichel and Teuvo Teravainen each recorded an assist. Jason Dickinson went 12-for-16 (75.0%) in the faceoff circle and Colton Dach posted a career-high six hits to lead all skaters. Alex Vlasic led all game skaters with 25:54 of time on ice and shared second with three blocked shots.
Chicago forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net on Monday and became the 24th teenager in NHL history to collect 100 points (34G, 66А). Bedard (112 GP) required the fewest games by a teenager to reach 100 career points since Sidney Crosby (80 GP). He now has five points (2G, 3A) over his last five games and 13 points (5G, 8A) over his last 11 games.
On Monday evening, Teuvo Teravainen posted an assist and has points (3G, 3A) in four-straight games, which ties his season-long point streak. He now shares seventh among all NHL skaters with 18 points (4G, 14A) over his last 14 games since Dec. 15. Teravainen is currently 10 points shy of 500 for his NHL career, having notched 490 points (165G, 325A) in 714 games.
Blackhawks penalty-killers went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) on Monday against Calgary and have successfully killed off eight of their last 10 power play opportunities against. Since Dec. 1, Chicago's penalty kill is clicking at 88.1%, which ranks fifth among all NHL clubs. For the 2024-25 campaign, the team's penalty kill ranks fourth in the league at 83.3%.