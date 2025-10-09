PREVIEW: Chicago Continues Opening Road Trip in Boston

Oct. 9, 1951: Doug Bentley, Gus Bodnar, Al Dewsbury, Lee Fogolin and Harry Lumley represented the Black Hawks on the First Team in the 1951 NHL All-Star Game at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ont. The First Team and Second Team tied, 2-2.

Oct. 9, 1980: Denis Savard made his NHL debut in a 4-3 Black Hawks victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Stadium. He recorded three assists in the game, including his first career NHL point. He would finished his Blackhawks career with 1,096 points (377G, 719A), which ranks fourth all-time in team history.