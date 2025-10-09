PREVIEW: Chicago Continues Opening Road Trip in Boston

The Blackhawks take on the Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday evening

Game-Day-Hype-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

AGAINST BOSTON

Nick Foligno has points (2G, 1A) in his last two-straight games against Boston and four points (2G, 2A) over his last five games against the Bruins at TD Garden. The Blackhawks defeated the Bruins 5-2 during their last trip to TD Garden on April 10. Foligno scored twice, while Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato each also scored once. Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) for the victory. Connor Bedard scored his first career goal on Oct. 11, 2023 at TD Garden, the lone goal for Chicago in a 3-1 loss. Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser is set to appear in his 100th career NHL game.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell 3-2 to the Florida Panthers in their season opener on Tuesday evening at Amerant Bank Arena. Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) recorded two points, including the first goal of the 2025-26 NHL season while Tyler Bertuzzi (2A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Sam Rinzel led all skaters with 25:18 of time on ice and four blocked shots. Ethan Del Mastro posted a career high six hits to lead all skaters and Spencer Knight made 34 saves on 37 shots (.919 SV%) against his former team.

LASER NAZAR

On Tuesday against Florida, forward Frank Nazar posted two points (1G, 1A) and became the sixth Blackhawks player age 21 or younger in the past 40 years to record multiple points in a season-opening game, joining Nick Schmaltz, Brandon Saad, Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane and Jeremy Roenick. Nazar now has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last four games dating back to the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

TERA-MISU

Forward Teuvo Teravainen notched two points (1G, 1A) on Tuesday against Florida and now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last three games against the Panthers. It's just the second time in his career that Teravainen has recorded a multi-point game in a season opener (1G, 1A; Oct. 14, 2021 vs. NYI). He enters Thursday's game with eight points (3G, 5A) over his last five games against the Bruins at TD Garden and 18 points (7G, 11A) over his last 17 games against the club overall.

LIL UZI BERT

Against the Panthers, Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi recorded two assists and now has 11 points (7G, 4A) in eight career season-opening games, the most among any Chicago skater. He now has six points (2G, 4A) over his last five games dating back to the end of the 2024-25 season. Bertuzzi also posted two hits and one takeaway against Florida. He is currently 11 games shy of 500 for his NHL career.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 9, 1951: Doug Bentley, Gus Bodnar, Al Dewsbury, Lee Fogolin and Harry Lumley represented the Black Hawks on the First Team in the 1951 NHL All-Star Game at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ont. The First Team and Second Team tied, 2-2.
Oct. 9, 1980: Denis Savard made his NHL debut in a 4-3 Black Hawks victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Stadium. He recorded three assists in the game, including his first career NHL point. He would finished his Blackhawks career with 1,096 points (377G, 719A), which ranks fourth all-time in team history.

