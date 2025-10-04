PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Preseason Against Blues at Home

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.

📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN

🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+

🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

The Blackhawks close out the 2025 preseason schedule with a game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening at the United Center. All Blackhawks preseason games are available to stream at no cost on CHSN and the CHSN App. Out-of-market viewers can tune-in on ESPN+. The game can be heard on WGN Radio and in the Blackhawks App.

For full details on how to watch Blackhawks games this season, visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch.