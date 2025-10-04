PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Preseason Against Blues at Home

Chicago hosts St. Louis at the United Center on Saturday for the final preseason matchup

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

The Blackhawks close out the 2025 preseason schedule with a game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening at the United Center. All Blackhawks preseason games are available to stream at no cost on CHSN and the CHSN App. Out-of-market viewers can tune-in on ESPN+. The game can be heard on WGN Radio and in the Blackhawks App.

ROSTER AGAINST ST. LOUIS

Forwards

No.
Name
11
Oliver Moore
20
Ryan Greene
24
Sam Lafferty
25
Dominic Toninato
62
Brett Seney
67
Samuel Savoie
68
Martin Misiak
73
Lukas Reichel
78
Aidan Thompson
84
Landon Slaggert
90
Paul Ludwinski
92
Gavin Hayes

Defensemen

No.
Name
14
Kevin Korchinski
23
Cavan Fitzgerald
38
Ethan Del Mastro
42
Nolan Allan
46
Louis Crevier
47
Taige Harding

Goaltenders

No.
Name
30
Spencer Knight
40
Arvid Soderblom

PRESEASON FACEOFF

Chicago defeated the Blues 4-2 on Sept. 27 at the Enterprise Center. Dominic Toninato (1G, 1A) and Connor Murphy (2A) each posted two points. Oliver Moore recorded the game-winning goal, while Jason Dickinson and Gavin Hayes each scored once. Spencer Knight played the full game and made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) for the victory.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell 3-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Friday evening at the United Center. Frank Nazar and Nick Foligno each scored once. Nolan Allan, Tyler Bertuzzi, Sam Rinzel and Teuvo Teravainen each tallied an assist. Spencer Knight played the full game and made 24 saves. Chicago outshot the Wild 28-27 in the game.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The current training camp roster has 40 players, including 23 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened training camp with 53 players.

