PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday evening at TD Garden, their first loss of the season ... Connor Bedard buried his first career NHL goal and now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games to start his career ... Taylor Hall tallied an assist for his first point as a Blackhawk ... Ryan Donato chipped in an assist against his former team and now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games ... Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made his season debut and recorded 30 saves on 32 shots (.938 SV%) ... Seth Jones led all skaters with 23:35 of time on ice ... Blackhawk penalty killers went 3-for-3 on Wednesday evening.

VS. MONTREAL

The Blackhawks are 15-4-4 in their last 23 games against the Canadiens since the 2005-06 season ... Chicago is also 7-1-0 in their last eight games in Montreal ... A former Canadien, Corey Perry registered 21 points (9G, 12A) in 49 regular-season games with Montreal during the 2020-21 campaign, while also helping the club to the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals ... Additionally, Perry has recorded 20 points (10G, 10A) in 24 career games against the Canadiens.

FIRST OF MANY

With his goal on Wednesday, Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard joined Alexandre Daigle, Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon as the fourth No. 1 pick to record at least one point in each of his first two career NHL games as an 18-year-old ... He also became the third-youngest player in franchise history at the time of his first career goal, behind Grant Mulvey (18 years, 32 days) and Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days).

LIGHT THE KORCH

In his second NHL game on Wednesday, Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski led all game skaters and tied a career-high with five blocked shots (Oct. 10 at PIT) ... He also ranked second among all Blackhawks’ skaters with 21:48 of time on ice.

CHICAGO’S GREATEST HITS

As a team, the Blackhawks outhit the Bruins 18-13 during Wednesday’s game ... Connor Murphy led all skaters with five hits, while Jarred Tinordi shared second among all game skaters with three hits ... During the 2022-23 campaign, Murphy finished second on the team with 165 hits in 80 regular-season games.