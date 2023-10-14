News Feed

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style
TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford
RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Preseason at Blues
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Three from IceHogs
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks' Loss Provided Valuable Lessons in Preseason Action
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against Wild 
RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Stauber Assigned to Rockford
FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro

FEATURE: Korchinski 'Ready to Go' as an NHL Pro
MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Wednesday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

The Blackhawks are 15-4-4 in their last 23 games against the Canadiens since the 2005-06 season

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-FanDuel-10-14_16x9-away
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

The Blackhawks look to rebound from the 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday with a Saturday night matchup against the Canadiens in Montreal.

RECAP

The Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday evening at TD Garden, their first loss of the season ... Connor Bedard buried his first career NHL goal and now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games to start his career ... Taylor Hall tallied an assist for his first point as a Blackhawk ... Ryan Donato chipped in an assist against his former team and now has points (1G, 1A) in back-to-back games ... Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made his season debut and recorded 30 saves on 32 shots (.938 SV%) ... Seth Jones led all skaters with 23:35 of time on ice ... Blackhawk penalty killers went 3-for-3 on Wednesday evening.

VS. MONTREAL

The Blackhawks are 15-4-4 in their last 23 games against the Canadiens since the 2005-06 season ... Chicago is also 7-1-0 in their last eight games in Montreal ... A former Canadien, Corey Perry registered 21 points (9G, 12A) in 49 regular-season games with Montreal during the 2020-21 campaign, while also helping the club to the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals ... Additionally, Perry has recorded 20 points (10G, 10A) in 24 career games against the Canadiens.

FIRST OF MANY

With his goal on Wednesday, Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard joined Alexandre Daigle, Sidney Crosby and Nathan Mackinnon as the fourth No. 1 pick to record at least one point in each of his first two career NHL games as an 18-year-old ... He also became the third-youngest player in franchise history at the time of his first career goal, behind Grant Mulvey (18 years, 32 days) and Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days).

LIGHT THE KORCH

In his second NHL game on Wednesday, Blackhawks rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski led all game skaters and tied a career-high with five blocked shots (Oct. 10 at PIT) ... He also ranked second among all Blackhawks’ skaters with 21:48 of time on ice.

CHICAGO’S GREATEST HITS

As a team, the Blackhawks outhit the Bruins 18-13 during Wednesday’s game ... Connor Murphy led all skaters with five hits, while Jarred Tinordi shared second among all game skaters with three hits ... During the 2022-23 campaign, Murphy finished second on the team with 165 hits in 80 regular-season games.