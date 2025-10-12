PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Monday Night Matchup Against Mammoth

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, during Chicago’s home opener on Saturday evening at the United Center. Frank Nazar posted two assists while Teuvo Teravainen appeared in his 200th career game as a Blackhawk and also tallied two assists.

Sam Rinzel scored his first NHL goal and shared first among all skaters with three blocked shots. Connor Bedard scored a power play goal and now has goals and points (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games. Colton Dach led all skaters with six hits and Spencer Knight made 25 saves while Chicago penalty-killers went 8-for-10 (80%) against Montreal.