PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set for Monday Night Matchup Against Mammoth

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago finishes their season-opening homestand against Utah to open the week
The Blackhawks Chicago finish their season-opening homestand with a game against the Utah Mammoth on Monday evening. It’s the first time that Chicago will face the Utah Mammoth, formally known as the Utah Hockey Club during their inaugural season in 2024-25. Ryan Donato is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) against Utah while Teuvo Teravainen has recorded a point (1G, 2A) in three of his four career games versus Utah. Spencer Knight has a 1-0-0 career record against Utah with a .923 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average. He made 36 saves on 39 shots and collected the victory in his last game against the club on March 7.
The Blackhawks fell to the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, during Chicago’s home opener on Saturday evening at the United Center. Frank Nazar posted two assists while Teuvo Teravainen appeared in his 200th career game as a Blackhawk and also tallied two assists.
Sam Rinzel scored his first NHL goal and shared first among all skaters with three blocked shots. Connor Bedard scored a power play goal and now has goals and points (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games. Colton Dach led all skaters with six hits and Spencer Knight made 25 saves while Chicago penalty-killers went 8-for-10 (80%) against Montreal.
Forward Frank Nazar recorded two assists on Saturday against Montreal and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4A) to start the season. He currently shares fifth in the NHL in assists and sixth in points. With his first assist on Saturday, Nazar became the fifth Blackhawks player, age 21 or younger, in the past 40 years to start a season with a point in three straight games, joining Alex DeBrincat (7 GP in 2018-19), Nick Leddy (4 GP in 2012-13), Connor Bedard (3 GP in 2023-24) and Gustav Forsling (3 GP in 2017-18).
On Saturday against Montreal, forward Connor Bedard scored a power play goal and has goals and points (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games. He now leads the team with two goals and ranks third with three points in three games this season. He comes into Monday's game against Utah with a point (1G, 2A) in his last two games against the Mammoth. Bedard has also notched five points (1G, 4A) in four career games against the club.
Blackhawks defenseman Sam Rinzel recorded his first career NHL goal on Saturday against the Canadiens and led all skaters with 25:58 of time on ice, while also sharing first with three blocked shots. He currently shares ninth in the NHL and leads the team with seven blocked shots through three games this season. Rinzel made his NHL debut on March 30 vs. Utah at the United Center.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 13, 1947: The league held its first official NHL All-Star Game. Bill Mosienko, Max Bentleyand, Doug Bentley represented the Black Hawks at the 1947 NHL All-Star Game at Maple Leaf Gardens. The All-Stars won over the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3.
Olli Määttä (2019-20), Nick Schmaltz (2016-18) and Jaxson Stauber (2022-23) are the only players to appear in a game for both the Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Mammoth.