PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Homestand Against Kings

DO'S AND DONATO'S

Against the Ducks, forward Ryan Donato tallied three points (2G, 1A) and has points (2G, 4A) in four-straight games. He has 14 points (6G, 8A) over his last nine games since Feb. 1, which shares first among all NHL skaters. Donato now has 21 goals this season and has passed the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career. His 21 goals lead all team skaters, while his 22 assists and 43 points both rank second.