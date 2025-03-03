PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Homestand Against Kings

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Los Angeles on Monday night in the first of three home games this week
Chicago defeated the Kings 4-3 in a shootout during their last meeting on Nov. 2, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi, Nick Foligno and Craig Smith each scored, while Petr Mrazek made 37 saves on 40 shots (.925 SV%) and collected the victory in his 400th career NHL game. Tyler Bertuzzi has seven points (4G, 3A) over his last seven games against the Kings. A former King, Alec Martinez won two Stanley Cup Championships with Los Angeles (2012 & 2014)
Three points from Ryan Donato (2G, 1A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 2A) helped the Blackhawks to a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at the Honda Center. Alec Martinez posted two assists, including his 200th career NHL helper. Lukas Reichel scored the game-winning goal and finished with two points (1G, 1A). Playing against his former team, Pat Maroon also found the back of the net. TJ Brodie recorded his 300th career NHL assist while Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves on 31 shots (.903 SV%).
Against the Ducks, forward Ryan Donato tallied three points (2G, 1A) and has points (2G, 4A) in four-straight games. He has 14 points (6G, 8A) over his last nine games since Feb. 1, which shares first among all NHL skaters. Donato now has 21 goals this season and has passed the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career. His 21 goals lead all team skaters, while his 22 assists and 43 points both rank second.
Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen registered three points (1G, 2A) on Saturday against Anaheim and has points (2G, 4A) in four-straight games. He has nine assists over his last eight games since Feb. 5, which share first among all league skaters, while his 12 points share second over that span. Teravainen is just four points shy of hitting the 50-point mark for the sixth time in his NHL career, having recorded 46 points (14G, 32A) in 60 games this season.
The Blackhawks registered two power-play goals against Anaheim on Saturday and now have scored eight power-play goals over their last eight games since Feb. 5. Their power play is clicking at 50.0% since Feb. 5, which ranks first among all NHL clubs. Chicago has a power-play percentage of 26.2% for the season, which ranks sixth in the NHL