PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Ducks for Sunday Night Matchup

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago closes out homestand at the United Center against Anaheim
🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago is 7-1-1 in their last nine games against Anaheim at the United Center and is 16-4-1 in their last 21 overall games against the club. Connor Bedard has recorded 11 points (1G, 10A) in six career games against Anaheim, including a career-high five-point game (1G, 4A) during a 7-2 victory on March 12, 2024. Forward Teuvo Teravainen is riding a five-game point streak (4G, 5A) against the Ducks and has notched 13 points (4G, 9A) over his last 12 games. He ranks second on the club with 17 points (7G, 10A) in 21 career games against Anaheim.
The Blackhawks fell in a shootout, 3-2, to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday evening at the United Center. Ryan Donato scored a power play goal while Tyler Bertuzzi also tallied one goal. Andre Burakovsky, Artyom Levshunov and Sam Rinzel each posted one assist as Spencer Knight made 30 saves on 32 shots (.938 SV%). The Blackhawks outshot the Canucks, 33-32, in the game.
Goaltender Spencer Knight made 30 saves on 32 shots (.938 SV%) on Friday against Vancouver and has posted a 1-2-1 record, a .924 save percentage and a 2.22 goals-against average in four games this season. Friday evening was the seventh time in 19 games with the Blackhawks that Knight has recorded 30+ saves in a game.
On Friday against the Canucks, forward Ryan Donato scored a power play goal and is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 1A), including goals (2G) in consecutive games. It’s the first time since April 10-12 (2G) that the forward has recorded goals in back-to-back games. Donato has notched three points (2G, 1A) in six games this season and shares second on the club in goals and seventh in points.
Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored a goal and went 7-for-9 (77.8%) in the faceoff circle on Friday against Vancouver. He now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games for the first time since March 25-26 (2G, 2A). He also has three points (2G, 1A) over his last two games. The forward has recorded five points (2G, 3A) in six games this season and currently shares second on the team in goals and fourth in both assists and points.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 19, 2007: Patrick Kane scored his first career goal and added two assists for his first career multi-point game in a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center.
Oct. 19, 1980: The Blackhawks retired No. 21 in honor of Stan Mikita. It was the first retired number in franchise history.