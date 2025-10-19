PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Ducks for Sunday Night Matchup

TYLER THE CREATOR

Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi scored a goal and went 7-for-9 (77.8%) in the faceoff circle on Friday against Vancouver. He now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games for the first time since March 25-26 (2G, 2A). He also has three points (2G, 1A) over his last two games. The forward has recorded five points (2G, 3A) in six games this season and currently shares second on the team in goals and fourth in both assists and points.