PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Canadiens in Centennial Home Opener

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago set to play Montreal on Saturday night at the United Center
The Blackhawks host the Montreal Canadiens in Chicago’s home opener on Saturday evening. It’ll mark the first time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have faced the Canadiens in a home-opening game. The Blackhawks are 16-5-3 in their last 24 games against Montreal and have earned a point in 10 of their last 13 games against the club at the United Center (9-3-1). Teuvo Teravainen is riding a four-game assist streak (4A) against Montreal and has 11 points (3G, 8A) over his last 10 games against the Canadiens. He has also registered 22 points (7G, 15A) in 24 career games against them. Connor Bedard has recorded an assist (4A) in each of his four meetings against the Canadiens in his career.
The Blackhawks dropped an overtime decision to the Boston Bruins on Thursday evening at TD Garden. Connor Bedard posted two points (1G, 1A), including his first goal of the season. Andre Burakovsky also recorded two points (1G, 1A), including his first point as a Blackhawk. Louis Crevier also scored while Colton Dach registered an assist and led the team with six hits. Nick Foligno, Artyom Levshunov and Frank Nazar each tallied an assist. Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves and Wyatt Kaiser appeared in his 100th career NHL game.
Forward Connor Bedard recorded a two-point game (1G, 1A) on Thursday in Boston, including his first goal of the 2025-26 campaign. He now has 28 multi-point games in his career, which ties Jonathan Toews for sixth-most by a Blackhawks player before the age of 21, and trails Denis Savard (44), Jeremy Roenick (41), Eddie Olczyk (41), Patrick Kane (39) and Bobby Hull (29). Bedard also has now posted a point (2G, 2A) in each of his three career games at TD Garden.
On Thursday in Boston, forward Frank Nazar notched an assist and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games to start the season. He also posted four shots on goal against the Bruins to lead all team skaters and has totaled five shots on goal in two games this season, which leads the club. Nazar enters Saturday's game against Montreal with two points (1G, 1A) in two career games versus the Canadiens.
Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno posted an assist against his former team on Thursday and is now two points shy of 600 for his NHL career, having registered 598 points (247G, 351A) in 1,235 games. He would become the 53rd American-born player in league history to hit the milestone. Foligno comes into Saturday's game riding a five-game point streak (3G, 3A) in home openers and has recorded a point (4G, 7A) in eight of his last 11 home-opening games.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 11, 1969: Keith Magnuson made his NHL debut in a 7-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on the road at St. Louis Arena. Tony Esposito made his Black Hawks debut in the same game and made 36 saves.
Oct. 11, 1980: Denis Savard scored his first career goal in his hometown in a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Montreal Forum. It was the Canadiens first home opener loss since 1952.