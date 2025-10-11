PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Canadiens in Centennial Home Opener

AGAINST MONTREAL

The Blackhawks host the Montreal Canadiens in Chicago’s home opener on Saturday evening. It’ll mark the first time in franchise history that the Blackhawks have faced the Canadiens in a home-opening game. The Blackhawks are 16-5-3 in their last 24 games against Montreal and have earned a point in 10 of their last 13 games against the club at the United Center (9-3-1). Teuvo Teravainen is riding a four-game assist streak (4A) against Montreal and has 11 points (3G, 8A) over his last 10 games against the Canadiens. He has also registered 22 points (7G, 15A) in 24 career games against them. Connor Bedard has recorded an assist (4A) in each of his four meetings against the Canadiens in his career.