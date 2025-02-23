PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Maple Leafs in Sunday Night Showdown

FRANK THE TANK

Against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, forward Frank Nazar notched an assist and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games. He now has eight points (3G, 5A) over his last 11 games since Jan. 18, which shares first among all NHL rookies over that span. Nazar has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 27 games this season and his 0.41 points per game share seventh among all league rookies who have appeared in 25 or more games this season.