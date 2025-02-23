PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Maple Leafs in Sunday Night Showdown

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN+ | Hulu
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Latino Media Network 1200 WRTO-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago wraps weekend back-to-back with matchup against Toronto at the United Center
The Blackhawks are 19-5-4 over their last 28 games against Toronto since the 2003-04 season. A former Maple Leaf, Tyler Bertuzzi appeared in 80 games with the club during the 2023-24 campaign, notching 43 points (21G, 22A). During their last meeting at the United Center on Nov. 23, 2023, Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev each posted an assist during a 4-3 overtime victory for the Blackhawks.
Despite outshooting the Blue Jackets 28-21 in the game, Chicago fell 5-1 to Columbus on Saturday evening at Nationwide Arena. Craig Smith found the back of the net on the power play while Frank Nazar and Alex Vlasic each posted an assist. Nick Foligno led all team skaters with three hits and Alec Martinez posted three blocked shots to share first among all game skaters. Connor Bedard led all skaters with 23:12 of time on ice.
Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic posted an assist on Saturday and has points (4A) in a career high three-straight games. He now ranks second among all team blueliners and fourth on the club with 19 assists in 56 games this season. Vlasic also notched one blocked shot against the Blue Jackets and continues to lead all club skaters with 107 blocked shots this season.
Against the Blue Jackets on Saturday, forward Frank Nazar notched an assist and has three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games. He now has eight points (3G, 5A) over his last 11 games since Jan. 18, which shares first among all NHL rookies over that span. Nazar has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 27 games this season and his 0.41 points per game share seventh among all league rookies who have appeared in 25 or more games this season.
Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato tallied two hits on Saturday in Columbus and ranks third on the club with 91 hits in 54 games this season. He is now just 13 hits shy of his career high 104 hits with Chicago during the 2023-24 campaign. He comes into Sunday's game with eight points (4G, 4A) over his last five games.
