PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blues in Wednesday Night Clash

Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight made 22 saves on 23 shots (.957 SV%) against Utah on Monday for his 50th career NHL win. He became the sixth-fastest active U.S.-born goaltender to reach 50 wins, doing so in 98 career games.

The others: Jeremy Swayman (83 games), Jake Oettinger (93 games), Jonathan Quick (94 games), John Gibson (95 games) and Connor Hellebuyck (97 games). Knight has made 80 saves on 87 shots (.920 SV%) through three games this season.