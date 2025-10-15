PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blues in Wednesday Night Clash

🕒 TIME: 8:30 p.m.
📺 TV: TNT (National Broadcast)
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago looks to keep momentum going in St. Louis against central division rivals
The Blackhawks face the Blues in St. Louis on Wednesday evening in the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. Forward Ryan Donato has recorded a point (1G, 2A) in three of his last four games against St. Louis and has points (5G, 9A) in 12 of his last 15 games. Ilya Mikheyev has registered goals (2G, 2A) in back-to-back games against the Blues. Connor Bedard has tallied an assist (2A) in two of his last three games against St. Louis.
Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen posted an assist against Utah on Monday and has helpers (3A) in back-to-back games and five points (1G, 4A) in four games to start the season. Teravainen now shares sixth in the NHL in assists and seventh in points. He also shares first on the club in assists and points.
On Monday against the Mammoth, Forward Andre Burakovsky appeared in his 700th career NHL game and scored the game-winning goal. He now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last three games. Burakovsky's two goals share first on the team, while his three points share third. He comes into Wednesday's game with nine goals and 19 points in his career against St. Louis, which each lead all team skaters.
Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight made 22 saves on 23 shots (.957 SV%) against Utah on Monday for his 50th career NHL win. He became the sixth-fastest active U.S.-born goaltender to reach 50 wins, doing so in 98 career games.
The others: Jeremy Swayman (83 games), Jake Oettinger (93 games), Jonathan Quick (94 games), John Gibson (95 games) and Connor Hellebuyck (97 games). Knight has made 80 saves on 87 shots (.920 SV%) through three games this season.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Oct. 15, 1969: Keith Magnuson recorded his first career point with an assist on a Gilles Marotte goal. The Black Hawks lost to the Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Stadium, 4-1.
Chicago goaltending coach Jimmy Waite posted a 2-1-1 record in his Blackhawks career against the Blues, including a 25-save shutout victory in St. Louis on Oct. 10, 1992.