PREVIEW: Blackhawks End Homestand vs. Kraken

RECAP

Despite outshooting St. Louis 34-28 in the game, the Blackhawks dropped a 4-2 decision to the Blues on Sunday afternoon at the United Center ... Wyatt Kaiser registered the first multi-point game (2A) of his NHL career ... Ryan Donato posted his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) as a Blackhawk ... Boris Katchouk buried his first goal of the season ... Isaak Phillips tallied an assist and added two hits ... Cole Guttman went 6-for-7 (86%) in the faceoff circle ... Nick Foligno appeared in his 1,100th career game.

VS. SEATTLE

The Blackhawks split their season series with the Kraken during the 2022-23 campaign, posting a 1-1-0 record against the club ... A former member of the Kraken, Ryan Donato posted 58 points (30G, 28A) in 145 games with the team from 2021-23 ... This will be his first game ever against Seattle ... During their last meeting on April 8, Seth Jones recorded two goals, while Lukas Reichel also tallied two points (1G, 1A) ... Jason Dickinson and Alex Vlasic each added an assist during a 7-3 loss to the Kraken in Seattle.

PIC-NICK BASKET

Blackhawks forward Nick Foligno skated in his 1,100th career NHL game on Sunday against St. Louis ... He’s one of 21 active players and the sixth skater selected in the 2006 NHL Draft to have hit the milestone ... He added a team-high four hits on Sunday and currently leads the team with 43 hits in 19 games this season ... He also shares second on the team with seven assists, while his nine points share fourth among all Blackhawks’ skaters.

COBRA KAI-SER

First year defenseman Wyatt Kaiser notched his first career multi-point game (2A) against St. Louis on Sunday ... He now shares fourth among all NHL rookie

blueliners with four assists in 19 games this season ... Kaiser finished Sunday’s game with 17:46 of time on ice, which ranked second among all Blackhawks’ defensemen ... He also ranks fourth on the team with 25 blocked shots on the season.

ISAAK NEWTON

Blackhawks defenseman Isaak Phillips tallied an assist on Sunday and now has two helpers over his last three games ... His 27 games played rank second among all skaters selected in the fifth round or later of the 2020 NHL Draft ... During his last game against Seattle on Jan. 14, Phillips scored his first career NHL goal.