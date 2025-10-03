PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Preseason Against Wild on Friday Night

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.

📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN

🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+

🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

The Blackhawks continue the home portion of their preseason schedule with a game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday evening at the United Center. All Blackhawks preseason games are available to stream at no cost on CHSN and the CHSN App. Out-of-market viewers can tune-in on ESPN+. The game can be heard on WGN Radio and in the Blackhawks App.

For full details on how to watch Blackhawks games this season, visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch.