PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Preseason Against Wild on Friday Night

Chicago faces Minnesota at home at the United Center in the fifth of six preseason games

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 LOCAL TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

The Blackhawks continue the home portion of their preseason schedule with a game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday evening at the United Center. All Blackhawks preseason games are available to stream at no cost on CHSN and the CHSN App. Out-of-market viewers can tune-in on ESPN+. The game can be heard on WGN Radio and in the Blackhawks App.

ROSTER AGAINST MINNESOTA

Forwards

No.
Name
8
Ryan Donato
16
Jason Dickinson
17
Nick Foligno
24
Sam Lafferty
28
Andre Burakovsky
34
Colton Dach
59
Tyler Bertuzzi
84
Landon Slaggert
86
Teuvo Teravainen
91
Frank Nazar
95
Ilya Mikheyev
98
Connor Bedard

Defensemen

No.
Name
5
Connor Murphy
6
Sam Rinzel
42
Nolan Allan
44
Wyatt Kaiser
48
Matt Grzelcyk
55
Artyom Levshunov

Goaltenders

No.
Name
30
Spencer Knight
40
Arvid Soderblom

PRESEASON FACEOFF

This is the secomd of two meetings between the teams in the 2025 preseason. Chicago defeated the Wild 4-1 on Sept. 28 at Grand Casino Arena. Frank Nazar recorded a hat trick and the game-winning goal. Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen and Wyatt Kaiser each recorded two assists. Ryan Donato also scored while Drew Commesso played the full game and made 28 saves on 29 shots (.966 SV%) for the victory.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 3-1 decision to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at the United Center. Colton Dach scored once and tallied five hits while Nick Foligno posted an
assist and led all skaters with eight hits. Ethan Del Masto also recorded an assist and Spencer Knight played the full game for Chicago who outshot the Red Wings 28-19 in the game.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The current training camp roster has 29 players, including 16 forwards, ten defensemen and three goaltenders. The Blackhawks opened training camp with 53 players.

UPCOMING PRESEASON SCHEDULE

  • VS. St. Louis on Saturday Oct. 4 at 6:00 PM CT

