PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Preseason Against Blues 

Chicago faces St. Louis on Saturday evening in second of six preseason games

By Blackhawks.com Staff
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
LOCAL TV: CHSN+ | Blackhawks.com
OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+

The Blackhawks continue the 2025 preseason on Saturday night with a road matchup against the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center. All Blackhawks preseason games are available to stream at no cost on CHSN and the CHSN App. Tonight’s preseason game vs. St. Louis will also stream on Blackhawks.com for fans in the local TV market. Out-of-market viewers can tune-in on ESPN+.

For full details on how to watch Blackhawks games this season, visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch.

CHSN is available to stream Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games on the CHSN app (available on iOS and Android) or on any web browser.

ROSTER AGAINST ST. LOUIS

Forwards

No.
Name
11
Oliver Moore
16
Jason Dickinson
20
Ryan Greene
24
Sam Lafferty
25
Dominic Toninato
34
Colton Dach
63
Jackson Cates
68
Martin Misiak
73
Lukas Reichel
76
Nick Lardis
92
Gavin Hayes
95
Ilya Mikeheyev

Defensemen

No.
Name
5
Connor Murphy
14
Kevin Korchinski
38
Ethan Del Mastro
42
Nolan Allan
46
Louis Crevier
48
Matt Grzelcyk
57
Ashton Cumby

Goaltenders

No.
Name
30
Spencer Knight
31
Stanislav Berezhnoy

PRESEASON FACEOFF

This is the first of two meetings between the teams in the 2025 preseason. During the 2024-25 campaign, Chicago dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Blues in St. Louis on Sept. 28, before defeating the club 6-2 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to close out the preseason on Oct. 5. During the win, Connor Bedard notched three assists, while Ryan Donato (1G, 1A) and Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves on 28 shots (.929 SV%) for the victory.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The current training camp roster has 49 players, including 26 forwards, 17 defensemen and six goaltenders. The Blackhawks opened training camp with 53 players.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • AT Minnesota on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 5:00 PM CT
  • VS. Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 PM CT
  • VS. Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 PM CT
  • VS. St. Louis on Saturday Oct. 4 at 6:00 PM CT

