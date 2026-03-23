NEWS: Blackhawks NHL Global Series Germany Tickets Go On Sale March 27

Tickets for the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany will officially go on sale Friday, March 27 at 4 a.m. CT (10 a.m. CET), the National Hockey League announced today.

As previously announced, the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators will face off in a pair of regular season games at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, marking the NHL’s return to Germany as part of its continued commitment to growing the game internationally.

The two-game series will feature Game 1 on Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, at 12 p.m. CT (7 p.m. CET) and Game 2 on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026, at 7 a.m. CT (2 p.m. CET).

Tickets for both games will be available here.

Additional details regarding the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany, including broadcast information and event updates, will be announced at a later date and will be available here.