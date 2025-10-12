Guhle scores with 15 seconds left in 3rd, Canadiens edge Blackhawks

Sam Rinzel scored his first NHL goal, and Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Blackhawks (0-2-1) in the home opener of their 100th anniversary season. Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

“That’s a really, really hard game to get any rhythm going,” said Chicago coach Jeff Blashill. “You have certain guys playing so many minutes. Anybody that killed [penalties] was playing so many minutes. So then you’re trying to get some of the guys who don’t kill back in their rhythm. I bet you there were some players on our team that didn’t play much 5-on-5 at all. Probably Ilya Mikheyev. He killed so much that he probably ended up not playing much 5-on-5. I’d have to look at the stat sheet again. It’s a hard game to get rhythm.”

After Montreal went 0-for-4 on the power play in the first period, Caufield scored on the man-advantage at 2:45 of the second period for a 1-0 lead. Caufield batted the puck into the net after Bolduc shot it from the left face-off circle. The goal was upheld after replay review determined Caufield’s stick was not above the crossbar.

Rinzel tied the game 1-1 at 4:32. The defenseman moved into the right circle and snapped a wrist shot over Montembeault’s right shoulder.

“It kind of feels like a weight off your shoulders,” Rinzel said of scoring his first goal in his 12th NHL game. “I had a lot of chances before this. A lot [of players] say kind of the hard part is to get the chances. I felt like I was doing the right things, and I was getting the hard parts out of the way, getting in the right spots. Yeah, to get first one feels good. Definitely gives you some confidence, for sure.”