FEATURE: Why Nazar Can’t Imagine Playing Anywhere but Chicago

“All the history that has happened at the United Center, all of the players that have come through with hockey and basketball, it's pretty insane to think about everything that has gone on in that building,” Nazar said. “Being able to walk through those halls before each game and just thinking about each and every night and each and every thing that’s happened there and just being able to be so lucky to play there.”

Besides being on the ice and the fan support, Nazar loves what Chicago has to offer, from the food to the diversity and sense of community.

“I’m a big food guy. I love just random shops that have the best food,” Nazar said. “You could go to a little hole in the wall, and they have the best food you've had. [I like] the diversity of everything in the city and how everything is so close…It’s just a city you enjoy being in and just a lot of fun in every season and every part of the year.”

Nazar is already active in the Chicago community, having worked with children this summer at the Blackhawks’ 2025 Summer Hockey Camps at Fifth Third Arena. Now that he is with the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future, Nazar is excited to remain engaged with the local community.