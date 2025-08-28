FEATURE: Why Nazar Can’t Imagine Playing Anywhere but Chicago

Forward Frank Nazar told The Athletic back in June that he wants to be a Blackhawk for the rest of his life. Nazar took a big step toward making that a reality after signing a seven-year contract extension ($6.59 million salary cap hit) on Thursday.
“There are a lot of great reasons to want to stay in Chicago and be a Blackhawk the rest of my life and the rest of my career,” Nazar, whose contract extension begins in the 2026-27 season, said. “Being part of such a great organization that’s an original six team…And the fans come each and every night, no matter win or loss or how we’re doing – they bring the energy. There’s nothing like that support and that love from everybody in the community.”