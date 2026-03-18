FEATURE: Inside the Blackhawks Mental Performance Program

By laying that groundwork at the draft stage, the Blackhawks establish built-in relationships long before a player reaches the NHL. And the mental performance coaches gain valuable familiarity with each individual, too.

Players feel fortunate to have those resources at their disposal, whether they actively use them or simply know they’re available.

"I think it's super important," Oliver Moore said. "Obviously AJ and Sam are the head of that here, and they do a great job checking in and making sure we feel good on and off the ice. Even going back to development camp and then throughout college — with college being a tough schedule sometimes — it was all about making sure I'm prioritizing my mental well being, continuing to have fun with things, and not getting into loops that you don't want to fall into. They're great and definitely super helpful.”

"You never really know when you're going to need them, and especially in my first year of pro, you really don't know what's going to happen. It's a lot of new, so to have people that can guide you through things and have those resources available is huge."

Spencer Knight, who has spoken openly about mental health throughout his career, believes investing in the mental side is as critical as physical preparation.

"Throughout my career, I've found that a lot of the sport is mental," Knight said. "Just the preparation side, even the performance side of just playing and understanding the game, understanding how to succeed on the ice, a lot of it's mental. It's obviously great to have those resources available to anyone who wants to utilize them, so I think that's the important aspect of that. I think people are realizing it's more than just being fast, strong, and you shoot the puck hard."

Not every NHL team offers this level of dedicated support. The Blackhawks view it as a core organizational investment and one that players clearly feel.

"Everyone's been great so far," Knight said. "It's another thing you can utilize, right? I think it's important to have the resources because whether people utilize it or not, it's something that can help a player make a difference on a team, right? You never know who it is or when it might be, but I think having those guys around, it gives you the ability to utilize another resource. I think if you're trying to make a difference in a league where every team is so good, you've got to do anything you can."

Sturges and Leavens are intentional about making their presence feel natural, not reactive.

"When I first was getting interviewed for the position, the word consistency came up a lot and just making sure guys had consistent support no matter where they were," Leavens said. "I'd like to think we've done a good enough job showing them that that support is consistent, and those check-ins don't feel like a panic for them, and it's not, 'Oh no, Sam and AJ are coming, something must be wrong.' It's just another day."

"Everyone's trying to solve the same puzzle," Sturges added. "We have very different pieces that might need a different approach, and one of the ways I would frame it is: not every organization has what we have here or the people with our background in training. Most organizations will have somebody close or around, but we're uniquely positioned and supported, which I think is one of the exceptional parts about what we get to do. And to frame it simply — we have incredibly coaches and incredible staff across the organization, and we want them to really be the best version of themselves in their roles."