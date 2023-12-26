FEATURE: Foligno Shines with Leadership Qualities, Mentorship 

The 17-year NHL veteran has played for five teams over his career and served as a captain for six of those seasons

Colorado-20231219-Selects-015
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

As the Chicago Blackhawks continue to navigate the 2023-24 season without a solely named captain, one player has taken on a big role in the leadership group. Whether it’s with his powerful messages or simple actions off the ice, Nick Foligno captures the true essence of what makes a strong leader.

With a mix of young and experienced players on the roster, Foligno, still in his first season with the team, has found ways to connect with his new teammates and build camaraderie.

“Nick has a special ability to bring groups together, to talk in front of groups, and to make everyone feel important,” Seth Jones said. “I think that's a great quality when it comes to not just a young team, but when you want to have that kind of brotherhood off the ice.”

The 17-year NHL veteran has played for five teams over his career and served as a team captain for the Columbus Blue Jackets for six of those seasons. As he’s become a vocal leader in the locker room, he found ways to relate to players through the different experiences he had as a way to offer advice to those around him.

With a grueling 82-game schedule that brings different challenges and obstacles, he understands the importance of caring for his teammates to establish that bond off the ice and the impact it can make on the group overall.

“It's something I've always enjoyed,” Foligno said. “If you're always putting the team's best interests first, then I think you’re naturally just going to have a better result with everybody.”

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson acquired Foligno and Taylor Hall in a trade from the Boston Bruins back in June with a goal to grow the veteran leadership within the locker room and help the numerous young players transition into the NHL. Since his arrival in Chicago, Foligno found a bond with Connor Bedard and tried to teach him how to balance life as an elite athlete but also to not overwork himself early in his career.

With a younger group of players on the roster this season, head coach Luke Richardson appreciates the way that Foligno captures their attention as they learn how to navigate the league and learn from his experiences.

“Nick’s there verbally, always giving his two cents, which is always amazing and always in the right direction,” Richardson said recently in an interview for the latest episode of Every Shift. “Whether it has to be sometimes harsh with the younger guys to get their attention or encouraging, I think he knows when to do that.”

In moments of adversity, leaders both new and existing rise to the task of helping get the team back on track on and off the ice

Jones, who played six seasons with Foligno in Columbus, described the veteran as someone who gains a “great sense for the room.” Whether it’s after a tough loss or a big victory, he always finds the right words to say -- a quality that Jones admires.

“Just the fact that he kind of knows what to say and how to say it and is a great speaker in front of all the guys, it's something that I've always wanted to kind of grow into my leadership style,” Jones said.

Over his career, as Foligno learned how and where to use his voice as a leader, he noticed that the way he connected with and built strong relationships with his teammates actually helped him become a more effective communicator -- a crucial element of his leadership style.

It also became one of the things he valued from some of the leaders that helped him in the league, including their honesty, whether he wanted to hear it or not. While it might be hard for some players to hear the advice they are given, he only wants to emphasize that it only comes from a place of wanting to help them grow, and that he genuinely cares about them.

“If I'm going to give any sort of advice, the guy has to know I care about them and why,” Foligno said. “If you have the why, then a lot of times the response is a positive one and that's kind of led me throughout my whole career. It's a reason why I enjoy my teammates, and I feel like I have great relationships with all of them.”

Not only does he help provide a strong voice in times of need, but Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz cherishes the model behavior that the 36-year-old forward exemplifies in how to be a true NHL professional.

“It’s the small things he does to model the kind of behavior that we want to see from our players,” Wirtz told the Every Shift producers. “How they show up as pros, how they perform on the ice and, more importantly, how they show up as people. I think it’s a tremendous example that [the leaders are] setting and he’s setting for younger players.”

Over the last month, the Blackhawks have faced adversity across the lineup, losing key players to injury, personal matters or otherwise. From that adversity, though, other leaders began to step up and put their own spin on leadership.

Foligno praised his teammates for the way they stuck together and have found a way to build a strong culture within the locker room.

“I'm really proud of the guys for hanging in there and understanding that we're trying to build this,” he said. “Even though there have been some roadblocks, and some really unfortunate things have gone on, we care, and we want to make a difference, we want to help this team grow.”

News Feed

BLOG: Vlasic Ready to Return to Lineup on Wednesday

BLOG: Vlasic Ready to Return to Lineup on Wednesday
PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Start Off Strong on First Day of World Juniors

PROSPECTS: Six Prospects Start Off Strong on First Day of World Juniors
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Late Night Matchup Versus Jets

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Prepare for Late Night Matchup Versus Jets
PROSPECTS: How to Watch World Junior Tournament

PROSPECTS: How to Watch World Junior Tournament
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back Losses 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer Back-to-Back Losses 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blues in Back-to-Back Contests

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Blues in Back-to-Back Contests
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Lead in 5-2 Defeat Against Canadiens 

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose Lead in 5-2 Defeat Against Canadiens 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi Ahead of Friday's Matchup

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Tinordi Ahead of Friday's Matchup
PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster

PROSPECTS: Gajan, Misiak Named to Team Slovakia World Junior Roster
BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens

BLOG: Korchinski Set to Return to Lineup Against Canadiens
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Matchup Against Canadiens
TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs

TAKEAWAYS: Blackwell Returns, Blackhawks Snap Skid in Win Over Avs
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Blackwell Ahead of Tuesday's Game
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Avalanche Tuesday Night
RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve

RELEASE: Anderson Placed on Injured Reserve
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canucks
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return to Chicago to Take On Canucks 
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Jones on IR, Recall Kaiser