FEATURE: Foligno Shines with Leadership Qualities, Mentorship 

As the Chicago Blackhawks continue to navigate the 2023-24 season without a solely named captain, one player has taken on a big role in the leadership group. Whether it’s with his powerful messages or simple actions off the ice, Nick Foligno captures the true essence of what makes a strong leader.

With a mix of young and experienced players on the roster, Foligno, still in his first season with the team, has found ways to connect with his new teammates and build camaraderie.

“Nick has a special ability to bring groups together, to talk in front of groups, and to make everyone feel important,” Seth Jones said. “I think that's a great quality when it comes to not just a young team, but when you want to have that kind of brotherhood off the ice.”

The 17-year NHL veteran has played for five teams over his career and served as a team captain for the Columbus Blue Jackets for six of those seasons. As he’s become a vocal leader in the locker room, he found ways to relate to players through the different experiences he had as a way to offer advice to those around him.