FEATURE: Dion’s Chicago Dream Redefines Food Security

How a Chicago native’s initiative to feed 100 people turned into over 550,000 households

By Karina Wilson
A special to Blackhawks.com

According to Merriam-Webster, a dream is “a strongly desired goal or purpose.” But for Dion Dawson, founder and CEO of Dion’s Chicago Dream, a dream is about community, accountability and health equity.

“I think it's important to understand that a lot of people are struggling, and nothing is going to take away having to have tangible, healthy options,” Dawson said. “It's us really just holding ourselves accountable to really being there.”

Produce for the people

Dawson, born and raised in Englewood, began Dion’s Chicago Dream with a sense of purpose rather than a set plan. In 2020, the Navy veteran said he was going to feed 100 families. On July 3, 2020, he fed 96 families with money raised from a GoFundMe. After that, Dion’s Chicago Dream, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combat food insecurity in Chicago was born.

“I was just fed up with the lack of innovation and evolution in the way that emergency food and food security work was done,” the founder said. “It looked and felt the exact same way that it did when I was a kid.”

The first stepping stone was the Dream Fridge; located in Englewood. Per Dion’s Chicago Dream, the South Side neighborhood has the highest percentage of impoverished households in Illinois. The community fridge offers fresh fruits, vegetables and water to residents.

Then came Dream Deliveries, a program that delivers fresh produce to the doorsteps of residents in 23 Chicagoland neighborhoods. Next came the Dream Vault, network-enabled lockers containing healthy fruits and vegetables.

These offerings are a step towards health equity.

“It's just an honest evolution to try to make sure that nobody falls in the gap,” he said. “How can we give everyone, not just black households, not just brown, not just white, but every household, an opportunity to live a healthy life.”

Since the initial philanthropic effort in 2020, Dawson said the nonprofit has distributed over 3 million pounds of produce to about 550,000 households.

Partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Beyond

Dion’s Chicago Dream is actively partnered with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. Dawson said the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation has been instrumental in assistance and support.

“As we've scaled and grown and created more jobs and fed more households, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation has been right there with us every step of the way, and that logo has been right on the box every step of the way,” he said.

The organizations got connected at the 'Right Back at Ya' pop-up event, which was created to support local students and families by providing tools and resources to foster a positive back-to-school experience. At the second annual event on Aug. 19, 2023, Dion’s Chicago Dream provided a free produce box to participants.

“...it's just been a really great relationship because it's really been focused on the community,” the Englewood native said.

On Friday, March 7, Dawson was honored at the Chicago Blackhawks vs. the Utah Hockey Club game during the Hero Salute. The Navy veteran said it was a significant recognition.

“To be honored means to kinda pay it forward and to understand that I'm representing the good that can happen when we focus on things outside of ourselves,” he said.

The nonprofit has worked with several other organizations such as Digs with Dignity, Resident Association of Greater Englewood, Peace Runners 773 and more. Dawson said everyone has their “boots on the ground,” working hands on to combat economic disparities.

“It's been an amazing response because we hold ourselves accountable to making sure that we know how we show up,” he said.

Moving Forward

When asked about his goals for Dion’s Chicago Dream, Dawson had a simple response: there is no goal.

“What really matters is not to have lofty goals or expectations, but to make sure that every delivery, every box, every day, every team member, every conversation, we're being as consistent as possible and providing what we said we're providing,” the CEO said.

According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 1 in 5 households in Chicago are experiencing food insecurity. Dawson is laying down the foundation to ensure lasting impact and sustainability in Chicagoland.

“We just want to make sure that when we lay our head down every single day, that we did everything we possibly could,” Dawson said. “...and whatever is necessary, we're willing to do it.”

About the Author

Karina Wilson is a 2023 recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists Chicago Chapter x Chicago Blackhawks Foundation scholarship. She graduated from the University of Florida in May 2023, earning a Bachelor of Science in Journalism, specializing in sports and media, with a minor in communication studies and a certificate in sports management. In August, she earned a Master of Science in Journalism with a specialization in video and broadcast from Northwestern University.

Karina Wilson

Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism MSJ — Video & Broadcast alumna | University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications alumna

