FEATURE: Dion’s Chicago Dream Redefines Food Security

Produce for the people

Dawson, born and raised in Englewood, began Dion’s Chicago Dream with a sense of purpose rather than a set plan. In 2020, the Navy veteran said he was going to feed 100 families. On July 3, 2020, he fed 96 families with money raised from a GoFundMe. After that, Dion’s Chicago Dream, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combat food insecurity in Chicago was born.

“I was just fed up with the lack of innovation and evolution in the way that emergency food and food security work was done,” the founder said. “It looked and felt the exact same way that it did when I was a kid.”

The first stepping stone was the Dream Fridge; located in Englewood. Per Dion’s Chicago Dream, the South Side neighborhood has the highest percentage of impoverished households in Illinois. The community fridge offers fresh fruits, vegetables and water to residents.

Then came Dream Deliveries, a program that delivers fresh produce to the doorsteps of residents in 23 Chicagoland neighborhoods. Next came the Dream Vault, network-enabled lockers containing healthy fruits and vegetables.

These offerings are a step towards health equity.

“It's just an honest evolution to try to make sure that nobody falls in the gap,” he said. “How can we give everyone, not just black households, not just brown, not just white, but every household, an opportunity to live a healthy life.”

Since the initial philanthropic effort in 2020, Dawson said the nonprofit has distributed over 3 million pounds of produce to about 550,000 households.