FEATURE: A Legacy of Original Six Battles

When the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Sunday, it will mark nearly a century of shared history between the two storied NHL teams, adding another chapter to their longstanding legacy.

As Original Six franchises, the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs have faced off 660 times in the regular season and 38 times in the playoffs, creating a history that has spanned eras, divisions and unforgettable moments.

The history between the two teams dates back to 1926, when they first faced off. Since then, several key moments have shaped their story, most notably the 1938 Stanley Cup Final, where Chicago defeated Toronto in a best-of-five series to win their second championship in franchise history.