FEATURE: A Legacy of Original Six Battles

When the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Sunday, it will mark nearly a century of shared history between the two storied NHL teams, adding another chapter to their longstanding legacy.

As Original Six franchises, the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs have faced off 660 times in the regular season and 38 times in the playoffs, creating a history that has spanned eras, divisions and unforgettable moments.

The history between the two teams dates back to 1926, when they first faced off. Since then, several key moments have shaped their story, most notably the 1938 Stanley Cup Final, where Chicago defeated Toronto in a best-of-five series to win their second championship in franchise history.

From 1981 to 1993, the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs were regular opponents in the Norris Division, the predecessor to today’s Central Division. Although the division was dissolved following the NHL’s realignment in 1993, and the Maple Leafs moved to the Atlantic Division, the intensity between the teams has remained strong.

Over the years, their matchups have continued to produce notable moments in Blackhawks history.

A Winning Debut (1926)

On November 17, 1926, the newly formed Chicago Blackhawks played their first-ever game at the Chicago Coliseum, earning a 4-1 win over the Toronto St. Patricks in front of a crowd of over 7,000 people. A few years later, the St. Patricks would change their name to the Maple Leafs, and in 1929, the Blackhawks would move to the Chicago Stadium.

Alfie Moore’s Unexpected Heroics (1938)

Called in as an emergency goaltender just hours before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Alfie Moore stepped in for starter Mike Karakas, who was unavailable after breaking his toe. In what would be his only game with the Blackhawks, Moore helped them to a 3-1 victory against Toronto. Chicago went on to win the series in four games, clinching the championship on April 12, 1938.

A Perfect Game (1944)

On February 20, 1944, the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs played to a scoreless tie at Chicago Stadium in what became the first and only game in NHL history to be both penalty-free and scoreless. While other games have ended 0-0, this matchup remains unique for its lack of penalties, earning it the nickname of a “perfect game.”

Secord Hits 50 (1983)

Al Secord became just the second player in Blackhawks history to score 50 goals in a season, following Bobby Hull. He reached the milestone on March 20, 1983, with a tally against Toronto’s Mike Palmateer. Secord finished the season with 54 goals and 86 points, leading the NHL with 20 power-play goals.

Chicago Stadium’s Final Regular-Season Game (1994)

The Blackhawks played their final regular-season game at Chicago Stadium against Toronto on April 14, 1994, marking the end of an era at the historic venue. The game was preceded by a special ceremony in which the banners of the franchise’s retired numbers were lowered and presented to the players.

Playoff History

While they haven't met in the postseason since 1995, the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs have a strong playoff history that includes two Stanley Cup Final meetings.

1931 Quarterfinals - Chicago won a two-game, total-goals series 4-3.
1932 Quarterfinals - Toronto won 6-2 on aggregate.
1938 Stanley Cup Final - The Blackhawks won the best-of-five series 3-1.
1962 Stanley Cup Final - The Maple Leafs won in six games.
1995 Western Conference Quarterfinals - Chicago took a seven-game series 4-3, marking their last postseason meeting to date.

From the Original Six era to today, the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs have shared the ice for nearly a century, with matchups that continue to link their long history in the league--and promise of more to come.

