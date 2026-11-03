Schwartz, Kadri each scores twice, Avalanche top Blackhawks

Wyatt Kaiser and Roman Kantserov each scored, and Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Blackhawks (4-10-1), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and are 1-5-1 in their last seven games.

Chicago forward Patrick Kane left the game at 14:53 of the second period with an undisclosed upper-body injury and did not return.

“He’s going to miss the next couple of games, for sure,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s a loss, but again, this is the NHL, so you’re going to lose guys and you have to find a way for other guys to step in.”

Just 57 seconds into the game, Kaiser gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead. His shot from the blue line hit off the stick of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and slid past Blackwood’s right skate despite Makar's last-ditch effort to stop the puck from going in.

Kantserov finished a 2-on-1 breakaway with Connor Bedard to put the Blackhawks ahead 2-0 at 7:05. Bedard carried the puck into the offensive zone on the left side and passed to Kantserov, who scored on a one-timer while going to one knee in the right face-off circle.

“We come out strong and got to just hold onto it,” Bedard said. “I think it’s little blips of the game. I was saying that before. We’ll have pushes, we’ll have stretches and then we’ll kind of sit back a little bit and maybe just too many ups and downs in our play. Once we find our consistency, we’ve seen it in games this year where we have it and we’re a tough team to play. We just have to find it for the whole duration of the match.”

Martin Necas looked to score at 13:22, but the goal was overturned for goaltender interference against Landeskog following a coach's challenge.

“I thought we had a little bit of a sleepy start, made a couple of mistakes,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Turnover on the breakout, turnover high in the O-zone play. Real good transition team and rush team in Chicago. They made us pay for it. Then we kind of buckled down a little bit and felt the urgency of our game rise right away, and we responded back pretty quickly. The rest of the game was OK for me. It was pretty good.”

Kadri brought the Avalanche to within 2-1 at 15:23. Landeskog's sharp-angle shot went short side on Knight, who made the initial save, but a diving Kadri poked the puck behind the goalie and past the line.

“Yeah, I don’t know, I played a little bit of Plinko there in the crease,” Kadri said. “I’m not quite sure what happened. Just the act of kind of desperation before the goaltender realized it was right beside him. I just tried to give it some effort and poke it in. Got fortunate on that one.”