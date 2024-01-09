BLOG: Pitlick Joins First Line in Morning Skate with Blackhawks 

In his first morning skate with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Rem Pitlick met his new teammates after his recent trade from Pittsburgh. From there, he joined the team’s first line alongside Philipp Kurashev and Taylor Raddysh.

With a few setbacks with travel over the past few days, the 26-year-old forward looks forward to a fresh start on his new team.

“I'm looking for an opportunity to play in the NHL and I believe that I can do it,” Pitlick said. “To be a part of this franchise, … there's a lot of stuff going on here in Chicago, so I’m pumped.”

Chicago acquired Pitlick in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Saturday morning. This season, he produced 24 points (8G, 16A) through 32 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL.

Throughout his career, he also played for the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens where he learned different skills. With experience between the AHL and NHL, Pitlick knows this can help him grow in his new role with the Blackhawks.

“It’s definitely has been some up and down,” Pitlick said. “But I've had some really good experiences and I think it'll take those things and those learnings into now.”