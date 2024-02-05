BLOG: NHL All-Star Break Allows ‘Restart’ for Reichel 

While he described some of the challenges he experienced this season, he also leaned on his parents for some support as he continued to navigate his first full season. Over the short break, Reichel spent his time with his parents in Chicago and explained the advice his dad offered him to help build his confidence.

“I feel like I'm always hard on myself,” Reichel said. “After games, I call [my dad] and I’m mad and [thought I played badly]. He always tried to motivate me and said, ‘Maybe next game.’ He's not like, ‘[you have] to do this or that,’ so it's more like he hypes me up for the next game.”

One game from this season that he noticed improvement came in the team’s 1-0 loss to the Calgary Flames back on Jan. 27. Even though the team didn’t earn the win, the German forward felt he found more of his game after his shot production and his overall defensive game.

As they enter the second half of the season, head coach Luke Richardson hopes that game can be a starting point for the young forward to learn how he should play and grow from there.

“I talked to him this morning and I said that's his best game I've seen in a long time,” Richardson said. “He really looked to take charge and break free when there were openings and I think he could have done it even more that game, but I think that'll come with some confidence.”