BLOG: NHL All-Star Break Allows ‘Restart’ for Reichel 

As the Chicago Blackhawks prepare to jump back into game action after the NHL All-Star break, one player looks to use this opportunity as a chance to “restart” his season.
In the first half of the season, Lukas Reichel struggled to find his role after a few tough matchups and healthy scratches. With a chance to unwind and refocus, he hopes this will allow him to find some growth within his game and showcase what he can bring to the team.
“It wasn't the first half that I was expecting, but I knew I had to play better,” Reichel said. “But I learned a lot from it mentally, and what it takes to play every game consistently.”
The 21-year-old forward recorded nine points (3G, 6A) and averaged 14 minutes of ice time through 47 games this season. He started the year off in the top-six forward position but found himself on the team’s fourth line over the last few weeks.