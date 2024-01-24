BLOG: Mrazek ‘Thankful’ For Another Opportunity with Blackhawks 

After the recent contract extensions with Nick Foligno and Jason Dickinson, Petr Mrazek joined the group on Wednesday after the Chicago Blackhawks announced his two-year contract.

With his new contract signed, the veteran goaltender reflected on his journey to Chicago and the improvement he noticed within his own game. Now, he is preparing to focus on how he can help the team as they move forward.

“I'm very happy that [we got] it done and I'm very grateful for the opportunity that I had last year and what's going to bring us moving forward,” Mrazek said.

The Blackhawks acquired Mrazek in July 2022 from the Toronto Maple Leafs along with a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, where they selected defenseman Sam Rinzel, in exchange for their second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Since then, Mrazek became the first Blackhawks goaltender to have 10-plus wins in consecutive seasons since Corey Crawford (2010-11 to 2019-20).