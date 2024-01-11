BLOG: Guttman Becoming a ‘Reliable’ Player in Forward Group

Luke Richardson described the forward as a good representation that the group can follow

WinnipegMorningSkate-20240111-016
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After the Chicago Blackhawks recalled Cole Guttman back to the team in November, the forward continues to showcase how reliable he can be this season. 

Over the last few games, he continued to impress the coaching staff with the way he shoots the puck to create more offensive chances. With some players still out due to injury, he received the chance to play in new ways and learned to make the most of it. 

“I think over the last couple of weeks, I’ve gotten to get a little bit of opportunity in certain areas,” Guttman said. “That has been a lot of fun for me to play in and just kind of trying to make the most of it right now.” 

Guttman started the season on the opening night roster where he appeared in three games before the team assigned to the Rockford IceHogs. After a month down in the AHL, the Blackhawks recalled the forward back in November. 

While he faced different emotions about the decision to be sent down to Rockford, he understood what he needed to do. There, he worked on his puck possession and how to hold on to pucks longer in the offensive zone. 

“At this level in the NHL, it's definitely hard to do with some of the bigger stronger bodies and in the fast pace of play,” Guttman said. “In the ozone, holding on to pucks and making plays when I can was something that I wanted to work on.”

Head coach Luke Richardson noticed the difference in the California native’s game when he returned to the team, especially over the last few games. 

Richardson described Guttman as a “good representation” among the forward group for his ability to shoot the puck and avoid making risky passes. 

“Lately, I think he's really taken what we've shown him and talked about and put it into his game plan and become that reliable guy that we've had last year and at training camp,” Richardson said. 

Guttman also credited his linemate Lukas Reichel as they continue to play together. With added chemistry from Rockford last season, they continue to grow as a group. 

“So he's a great player and makes a lot of good plays and it's a lot of fun playing with him,” Guttman said.

