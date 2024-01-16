BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 

In the 2023-24 season, the 28-year-old forward notched a career-high 14 goals and seven assists through 43 games. He ranks third among Blackhawks skaters with 21 points and second in goals. While he leads on the ice, others also praised him for how he stepped up in a leadership role off the ice over the last few months.

The Blackhawks acquired Dickinson in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks back in Oct. 2022. Since his move, he described the appreciation he felt towards Davidson and the Blackhawks hockey operations staff for the belief they put in him in these last two seasons.

“They've shown a commitment to me,” Dickinson said. “So, it's only right that I feel that same commitment back and give them everything to help bring this team forward because they've invested the two years in me. So now it's my job to help raise the level of and keep giving back what I can to make it worthwhile.”

Throughout the season, Dickinson noted the confidence boost he gained over the summer to improve his game and grow in his role as a third-line center. However, he also noticed his growth as a leader and the way he tried to be more impactful with his words and actions.