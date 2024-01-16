BLOG: Dickinson Proud to Stay in Chicago After Contract Extension 

Jason Dickinson continued to impress head coach Luke Richardson and the Chicago Blackhawks after he brought a high-level performance all season long. As a reward, the team announced that they extended the forward for two more seasons on Tuesday morning.
After the announcement, Dickinson expressed his gratitude for Blackhawks’ general manager Kyle Davidson’s decision that allow him to stay in Chicago.
“It’s nice to be somewhere you’re wanted,” Dickinson said. “I’m appreciative of Kyle and his team and my agent for getting something done, because it’s a place I want to be.”