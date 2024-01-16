RELEASE: Dickinson Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Chicago agreed to terms with forward on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season

Jason-Dickinson-Contract-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jason Dickinson on a two-year contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($4,250,000 salary cap hit).
 
“Jason adds a unique two-way game to our lineup and his compete level is consistently strong every night,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “He’s showing his offensive game this year, which has been a huge lift to our team. His leadership has been instrumental, and the impact has been evident around the room, particularly with our young guys. We’re excited to bring him back and to see him continue to grow with our team.”
 
Dickinson, 28, has posted a career-high 14 goals in 43 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. He has also tallied seven assists for 21 points this season. His 14 goals rank second among all Chicago skaters, while his 21 points rank third on the team. Additionally, Dickinson ranks third on the team with 64 hits. 
 
A native of Georgetown, Ontario, Dickinson has totaled 125 points (53G, 72A) in 404 career NHL regular-season games with the Dallas Stars (2016-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021-22) and Chicago Blackhawks (2022-24). He has also made two trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, skating in 40 career postseason games and notching nine points (5G, 4A). Additionally, Dickinson appeared in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final with Dallas. 
 
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward was originally drafted by the Stars in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

