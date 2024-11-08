Blackhawks Top October Plays

4. Taylor Hall | Blackhawks vs. Sharks
October 17, 2024
In his 15th game since returning from injury, Taylor Hall scored his first goal in 347 days and the first home goal of the season for the Blackhawks. He gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period while the teams skated 4-on-4. Hall took a pass from TJ Brodie on the left side, skated in, and shot the puck between the pads of San Jose goaltender Vitek Vanecek. This marked his first goal since November 5, 2023, after playing only 10 games last season due to a knee injury. Hall now has 32 points (15G, 17A) in 35 career games against the Sharks.