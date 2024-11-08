Blackhawks Top October Plays

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

With the first month of the season now in the books, the Blackhawks have already delivered several highlight-worthy plays. October saw milestone goals, sharp setups, and key moments from both seasoned players and newcomers.

Here’s a look at the top 10 plays so far.

10. Seth Jones | Blackhawks at Oilers

October 12, 2024

In his milestone 800th NHL game, Seth Jones recorded three points (1G, 2A) against Edmonton, ranking him 50th all-time among American defensemen. His power-play goal, assisted by Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen, came at 10:19 in the second period to put the Blackhawks up 2-1. Jones fired a wrist shot from the point that slipped through Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard.

Seth Jones scores power-play goal

9. Lukas Reichel | Blackhawks vs. Predators

October 25, 2024

A strong effort from Lukas Reichel set up the opening goal from Craig Smith, giving the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period. Reichel corralled a bouncing puck and took off down the left wing, skating around the Predators defenseman with patience before delivering a perfect pass to Smith in front of the net to complete the 2-on-1 rush. Defenseman Nolan Allan also assisted, earning his first career NHL point.

Lukas Reichel assists Craig Smith to complete the 2-on-1 rush

8. Ryan Donato | Blackhawks at Sharks

October 31, 2024

Just 37 seconds after the Sharks took the lead, Ryan Donato answered back, ripping a stick-side wrister off a pass from Ilya Mikheyev to tie the game 7:39 into the first period. This goal marked Donato’s fourth in the last three games and his team-leading sixth of the season, with a perfectly placed shot inside the post past Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

Ryan Donato answers back against the Sharks

7. Craig Smith | Blackhawks vs. Sabres

October 19, 2024

Craig Smith scored his first goal as a Blackhawk at 6:28 of the second period, putting Chicago ahead 2-1. Lukas Reichel assisted on the play, marking his first point of the season. Reichel made a cross-ice pass from the red line to Smith, who skated in and fired a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Craig Smith scores his first goal as a Blackhawk

6. Connor Bedard | Blackhawks at Oilers

October 12, 2024

Connor Bedard netted his first goal of the season in style, putting the Blackhawks up by two after finding the slot and beating Oilers’ Calvin Pickard high glove side. Assisted by Teuvo Teravainen and TJ Brodie, Bedard’s goal came at 13:58 of the second period. This marked his fifth career three-point game (1G, 2A), tying him with Jonathan Toews and Jeremy Roenick for the second-most by a Blackhawks teenager.

Connor Bedard scores his first goal of the 2024-25 season against Edmonton

5. Connor Bedard | Blackhawks at Oilers

October 12, 2024

Eight minutes into the first against Edmonton, Connor Bedard took off from the neutral zone and nearly set up a highlight-reel assist. After a spin move sent him to the ice, he stretched out to make a one-handed pass to Teuvo Teravainen in front, who just missed the shot. Bedard later scored in the second period and finished the game with three points (1G, 2A) as the Blackhawks went on to win 5-2.

Connor Bedard nearly sets up highlight-reel assist against Edmonton

4. Taylor Hall | Blackhawks vs. Sharks

October 17, 2024

In his 15th game since returning from injury, Taylor Hall scored his first goal in 347 days and the first home goal of the season for the Blackhawks. He gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:20 of the first period while the teams skated 4-on-4. Hall took a pass from TJ Brodie on the left side, skated in, and shot the puck between the pads of San Jose goaltender Vitek Vanecek. This marked his first goal since November 5, 2023, after playing only 10 games last season due to a knee injury. Hall now has 32 points (15G, 17A) in 35 career games against the Sharks.

Taylor Halls scores his first goal in 347 days and the first home goal of the season

3. Teuvo Teravainen | Blackhawks at Utah

October 8, 2024

In the season opener against Utah, Teuvo Teravainen scored his first goal as a Blackhawk since March 27, 2016, putting Chicago on the board with their first goal of the season. Teravainen took a centering pass from Connor Bedard on the rush and backhanded it past the goalie. The goal came at 14:27 in the second period, with Seth Jones providing the secondary assist and cutting Utah's lead to 3-1.

Teuvo Teravainen scores his first goal as a Blackhawk since 2016 in season opener

2. Connor Bedard | Blackhawks at Stars

October 26, 2024

With 5:25 left in the final period, Connor Bedard scored to bring the Blackhawks within one in Dallas. Taking a cross-ice pass from Pat Maroon, Bedard skated in and fired a wrist shot to score his 25th career goal. This goal moved him past Bobby Hull and Jonathan Toews for third place on the franchise’s all-time list for teenage scorers (Eddie Olczyk, 49, and Patrick Kane, 29). This goal also marked his second in back-to-back games.

Connor Bedard scores off cross-ice pass from Pat Maroon

1. Connor Bedard | Blackhawks vs. Sharks

October 17, 2024

A no-look pass from Connor Bedard set up a perfect tic-tac-toe play that led to Nick Foligno’s game-winning goal. Bedard’s feed found Teuvo Teravainen at the right face-off circle, who quickly one-touched a pass to Foligno at the edge of the crease for the power-play tip-in, putting the Blackhawks up 3-0 just 43 seconds into the second period.

Nick Foligno scores game-winning goal

