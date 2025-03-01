BLOG: Blackhawks Top February Plays

Take a look back at some of the best moments from this past month

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

Ethan Del Mastro | Blackhawks at Golden Knights

February 28, 2025

Ethan Del Mastro netted his first NHL goal in the second period, firing a shot inside the post off a backhand feed from Ryan Donato to cut the deficit against Vegas.

Del Mastro buries Ryan Donato’s slick backhand feed for his first NHL goal

Frank Nazar | Blackhawks vs. Predators

February 7, 2025

Frank Nazar snapped a quick shot from the circle off an Alex Vlasic feed from below the goal line, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead against Nashville and netting his fourth goal of the season.

Frank Nazar makes it 1-0 from the circle against the Predators

Philipp Kurashev | Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

February 23, 2025

Philipp Kurashev cut the deficit to one with seven seconds left in the second period against Toronto, finishing a cross-ice feed from Frank Nazar while dropping to one knee.

Philipp Kurashev taps in Frank Nazar’s pass off the air with 7 seconds left in the period

Lukas Reichel | Blackhawks vs. Oilers

February 5, 2025

Lukas Reichel tipped in Teuvo Teravainen’s shot from the circle with six seconds left in the second period, beating the buzzer to tie the game 1-1 against the Oilers.

Lukas Reichel redirects shot from Teuvo Teravainen to make it 1-1 against Oilers

Ryan Donato | Blackhawks at Blues

February 8, 2025

Ryan Donato fired a shot from the circle to extend the lead to 2-0 against the Blues, marking his third straight game with a goal for the second time this season and his eighth point in four games.

Ryan Donato records his eighth point in four straight games

Arvid Soderblom | Blackhawks vs. Oilers

February 5, 2025

Arvid Soderblom made a sprawling double save on Jeff Skinner, first with the pad and then the glove, to keep the Oilers off the board in the first period.

Arvid Soderblom makes a great save to keep the Oilers off the board

Teuvo Teravainen | Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs

February 23, 2025

Teuvo Teravainen opened the scoring against the Maple Leafs by burying a bouncing puck on the power play, reaching the 500-point milestone in his 727th game. He became the third player from the 2012 NHL Draft class to hit the mark, joining Filip Forsberg and Tomas Hertl.

Teravainen scores on the power play to make it 1-0, recording his 500th career point

Ilya Mikheyev | Blackhawks at Blues

February 8, 2025

Ilya Mikheyev weaved through traffic, speeding past Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and slipping a backhand through Jordan Binnington’s pads to put Chicago ahead 5-4 late in the third period.

Ilya Mikheyev goes backhand to give the Blachawks the lead

Connor Bedard | Blackhawks vs. Predators

February 7, 2025

Connor Bedard took a pass from Ryan Donato and blasted a power-play goal from the circle past Juuse Saros, making it 3-1 in the 2nd period. The goal moved him past Steven Stamkos and Jeff Skinner for the third-most points by an active player before age 20 and set a Blackhawks record for the most game-winning goals by a teenager.

Connor Bedard scores power-play goal to extend lead to 3-1

Landon Slaggert | Blackhawks at Panthers

February 1, 2025

Landon Slaggert scored just seven seconds into the game against Florida, taking a faceoff win from Ryan Donato and racing in to beat Sergei Bobrovsky five-hole. The goal set a Blackhawks record for the fastest to start a game and made him 15th player NHL history to score within the first seven seconds.

Landon Slaggert strikes five-hole off the opening rush

