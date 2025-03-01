BLOG: Blackhawks Top February Plays

Ethan Del Mastro | Blackhawks at Golden Knights
February 28, 2025
Ethan Del Mastro netted his first NHL goal in the second period, firing a shot inside the post off a backhand feed from Ryan Donato to cut the deficit against Vegas.
February 7, 2025
Frank Nazar snapped a quick shot from the circle off an Alex Vlasic feed from below the goal line, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead against Nashville and netting his fourth goal of the season.
February 23, 2025
Philipp Kurashev cut the deficit to one with seven seconds left in the second period against Toronto, finishing a cross-ice feed from Frank Nazar while dropping to one knee.
February 5, 2025
Lukas Reichel tipped in Teuvo Teravainen’s shot from the circle with six seconds left in the second period, beating the buzzer to tie the game 1-1 against the Oilers.
February 8, 2025
Ryan Donato fired a shot from the circle to extend the lead to 2-0 against the Blues, marking his third straight game with a goal for the second time this season and his eighth point in four games.
February 5, 2025
Arvid Soderblom made a sprawling double save on Jeff Skinner, first with the pad and then the glove, to keep the Oilers off the board in the first period.
February 23, 2025
Teuvo Teravainen opened the scoring against the Maple Leafs by burying a bouncing puck on the power play, reaching the 500-point milestone in his 727th game. He became the third player from the 2012 NHL Draft class to hit the mark, joining Filip Forsberg and Tomas Hertl.
February 8, 2025
Ilya Mikheyev weaved through traffic, speeding past Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and slipping a backhand through Jordan Binnington’s pads to put Chicago ahead 5-4 late in the third period.
February 7, 2025
Connor Bedard took a pass from Ryan Donato and blasted a power-play goal from the circle past Juuse Saros, making it 3-1 in the 2nd period. The goal moved him past Steven Stamkos and Jeff Skinner for the third-most points by an active player before age 20 and set a Blackhawks record for the most game-winning goals by a teenager.
February 1, 2025
Landon Slaggert scored just seven seconds into the game against Florida, taking a faceoff win from Ryan Donato and racing in to beat Sergei Bobrovsky five-hole. The goal set a Blackhawks record for the fastest to start a game and made him 15th player NHL history to score within the first seven seconds.