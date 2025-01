Connor Bedard | Blackhawks at Islanders

December 12, 2024

Connor Bedard opened the scoring against New York with a power-play goal in the first period, assisted by Ryan Donato and Alex Vlasic. Receiving a feed from Donato, Bedard beat Ilya Sorokin over the glove with a shot from the circle to make it 1-0. It marked his seventh career power-play goal, tying Jonathan Toews for the third-most by a teenager in franchise history, behind Patrick Kane (11) and Eddie Olczyk (9).