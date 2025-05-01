BLOG: Blackhawks Top April Plays

Take a look back at some of the best moments from this past month

Top_Plays_April
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

Frank Nazar | Blackhawks at Canadiens

April 14, 2025

Frank Nazar nets the equalizer with a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle, beating Sam Montembeault’s blocker to make it 2-2 in the second period against Montreal.

Frank Nazar ties the game with a rocket from the edge of the circle on the power-play

Ryan Donato | Blackhawks vs. Jets

April 12, 2025

Ryan Donato ties the game 3-3 with a slap shot from the left circle against Winnipeg, while Connor Bedard records his 81st NHL assist to pass Eddie Olczyk for the most by a teenager in Blackhawks history.

Ryan Donato one-times equalizer from Connor Bedard’s feed

Lukas Reichel | Blackhawks at Canadiens

April 14, 2025

Lukas Reichel gives Chicago a 3-2 lead in the third period against Montreal, slipping behind the defense to bury a pass from Landon Slaggert with a rush shot.

Lukas Reichel capitalizes on a smooth setup from Landon Slaggert to make it 3-2

Frank Nazar | Blackhawks vs. Penguins

April 6, 2025

Frank Nazar puts the Blackhawks up 1-0 late in the first period against Pittsburgh with a shorthanded wrister off a setup from Teuvo Teravainen, marking the first shorthanded goal of his NHL career.

Frank Nazar makes it 1-0 on the PK off a setup from Teuvo Teravainen

Connor Murphy | Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

April 2, 2025

Connor Murphy makes it 2-0 against Colorado with a sharp shot from the circle off a face-off win, finishing a quick pass from Connor Bedard for his second goal of the season.

Connor Murphy fires home a shot from the circle to make it 2-0

Ilya Mikheyev | Blackhawks vs. Penguins

April 6, 2025

Ilya Mikheyev makes it 2-0 in the third, taking a right-wing feed from Connor Bedard and beating the defense to score. Sam Rinzel records his first NHL point with the assist.

Ilya Mikheyev kicks into gear and finishes on the rush to make it 2-0

Nick Foligno | Blackhawks vs. Jets

April 12, 2025

Nick Foligno intercepts a clearing attempt and buries a shorthanded goal to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead in the first period.

Foligno steals a pass and scores shorthanded goal against the Jets

Kevin Korchinski | Blackhawks at Bruins

April 10, 2025

Kevin Korchinski rips home his first of the season off a feed from Connor Bedard, capping a stretch of three Blackhawks goals in 1:33 against Boston in the third period.

Kevin Korchinski scores his first of the season with a blast off Connor Bedard’s feed

Connor Bedard | Blackhawks at Senators

April 15, 2025

Connor Bedard gives Chicago an early lead in Ottawa, sniping one top shelf from the right circle off the rush less than two minutes into the game.

Connor Bedard lifts one over the shoulder to open the scoring early

Frank Nazar | Blackhawks at Senators

April 15, 2025

Frank Nazar seals the win for Chicago 48 seconds into overtime, scoring off a feed from Connor Bedard to secure a 4-3 victory over Ottawa and extend his goal streak to three games.

Frank Nazar buries the OT winner off a setup from Connor Bedard

