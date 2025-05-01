BLOG: Blackhawks Top April Plays

Frank Nazar | Blackhawks at Canadiens
April 14, 2025
Frank Nazar nets the equalizer with a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle, beating Sam Montembeault’s blocker to make it 2-2 in the second period against Montreal.
Take a look back at some of the best moments from this past month
April 14, 2025
Frank Nazar nets the equalizer with a power-play one-timer from the top of the left circle, beating Sam Montembeault’s blocker to make it 2-2 in the second period against Montreal.
April 12, 2025
Ryan Donato ties the game 3-3 with a slap shot from the left circle against Winnipeg, while Connor Bedard records his 81st NHL assist to pass Eddie Olczyk for the most by a teenager in Blackhawks history.
April 14, 2025
Lukas Reichel gives Chicago a 3-2 lead in the third period against Montreal, slipping behind the defense to bury a pass from Landon Slaggert with a rush shot.
April 6, 2025
Frank Nazar puts the Blackhawks up 1-0 late in the first period against Pittsburgh with a shorthanded wrister off a setup from Teuvo Teravainen, marking the first shorthanded goal of his NHL career.
April 2, 2025
Connor Murphy makes it 2-0 against Colorado with a sharp shot from the circle off a face-off win, finishing a quick pass from Connor Bedard for his second goal of the season.
April 6, 2025
Ilya Mikheyev makes it 2-0 in the third, taking a right-wing feed from Connor Bedard and beating the defense to score. Sam Rinzel records his first NHL point with the assist.
April 12, 2025
Nick Foligno intercepts a clearing attempt and buries a shorthanded goal to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead in the first period.
April 10, 2025
Kevin Korchinski rips home his first of the season off a feed from Connor Bedard, capping a stretch of three Blackhawks goals in 1:33 against Boston in the third period.
April 15, 2025
Connor Bedard gives Chicago an early lead in Ottawa, sniping one top shelf from the right circle off the rush less than two minutes into the game.
April 15, 2025
Frank Nazar seals the win for Chicago 48 seconds into overtime, scoring off a feed from Connor Bedard to secure a 4-3 victory over Ottawa and extend his goal streak to three games.