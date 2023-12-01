BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade

As the Chicago Blackhawks made their way to Winnipeg on Friday, Anthony Beauvillier made his first appearance with the team since his recent acquisition.

The Blackhawks acquired the 26-year-old forward on Nov. 28 in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. He learned of the move after a team scouting meeting ahead of a contest against the Anaheim Ducks. After experiencing different emotions with the move, he now looks forward to joining his new team.

“It’s been a crazy few days ago with a lot of emotion but I'm really happy to be here now,” Beauvillier said.

This season, Beauviller produced two goals and six assists through 22 games with the Canucks and ranked seventh among the team’s skaters with 17 blocked shots. Before Vancouver acquired him in a trade back in Jan. 2023, the forward also played for the New York Islanders where he appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored 29 points (15G, 14A) in 49 contests.