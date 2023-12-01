BLOG: Beauvillier Joins Blackhawks Following Recent Trade

The forward made his first appearance with the team in Winnipeg

WinnipegPractice-20231201-033
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

As the Chicago Blackhawks made their way to Winnipeg on Friday, Anthony Beauvillier made his first appearance with the team since his recent acquisition. 

The Blackhawks acquired the 26-year-old forward on Nov. 28 in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. He learned of the move after a team scouting meeting ahead of a contest against the Anaheim Ducks. After experiencing different emotions with the move, he now looks forward to joining his new team. 

“It’s been a crazy few days ago with a lot of emotion but I'm really happy to be here now,” Beauvillier said. 

This season, Beauviller produced two goals and six assists through 22 games with the Canucks and ranked seventh among the team’s skaters with 17 blocked shots. Before Vancouver acquired him in a trade back in Jan. 2023, the forward also played for the New York Islanders where he appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored 29 points (15G, 14A) in 49 contests.

As he adjusts to his new spot with the Blackhawks, his main focus is how he can make his impact whether it’s on or off the ice and build strong connections with his new teammates. 

“As a player, you just want to come in and find your game and try to help the team in any way you can whether it's on the ice, off the ice and try to build off each other,” Beauvillier said. “I've heard a lot of good things about the group here.” 

One person that Beauvillier crossed paths within his career included Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson. The two first met in 2017 when Richardson served as an assistant coach for the New York Islanders and Beauvillier entered his second season. 

Richardson became impressed with the forward’s play, especially with the chemistry he built with Islanders’ forward Mathew Barzal. Not only does he bring more speed and an impressive shot to the team, the second-year head coach also noted the positive energy he brings into the room. 

“He’s got a smile on his face all the time, he brings a lot of positive energy and attitude to the team, so I’m really looking forward to that,” Richardson said. “He's really excited to get an opportunity here and we're excited to have him.”

In his first practice with the Blackhawks, Beauvillier joined the first line alongside Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev as a potential look together. 

After he watched Bedard practice up close, he believes that they can pair well together since they can both play as a “give and go player.” He also noted that he can use his speed and creativity with the puck to feed the rookie forward different looks in matchups as a potential to create chemistry.   

“Just watching him skate today up close, it definitely impressive with the way he moves and the way he shoots the puck,” Beauvillier said. “I’m looking forward to building chemistry with him.” 

With the new line together, Richardson knew he had to put the three forwards together to find new ways to spark some offense with their similar playing styles.

“He's been a young player that's played as a 19 year old in the league and he's got a lot of speed and he can shoot the puck,” Richardson said. “So it makes sense to put up with guys that make plays and shoot the puck themselves. I think it's a good threesome, that should be able to create some offense.”

