RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Beauvillier from Canucks

In exchange, Vancouver will acquire a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft

Trade-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Beauvillier, 26, has recorded eight points (2G, 6A) in 22 games with the Canucks during the 2023-24 campaign. The forward shares seventh among all Vancouver skaters with 17 blocked shots this season.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec has registered 237 points (113G, 124A) in 512 career regular-season NHL games with the Canucks (2023) and New York Islanders (2016-2023). Beauvillier has also made three trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with New York, posting 29 points (15G, 14A) in 49 games.

As a member of the Islanders in 2019-20, Beauvillier tallied a career-high 39 points (18G, 21A) in 68 regular-season games. He also notched 14 points (9G, 5A) in 22 games during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs to help New York reach the Eastern Conference Final.

Beauvillier was originally selected by the Islanders in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. His 512 games played rank sixth among all skaters selected in the 2015 NHL Draft.

