Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 1

"I thought they did everything they could,” Hellebuyck said. “I thought the guys in front of me ... we were feeling out our game a little bit and making a few mistakes. Not getting the puck deep enough. We righted our wrong in that third period and were just phenomenal. We got right back to our game. You've got to give credit to [the Wild]. They played a hard game, and they threw everything on net and created a bunch of rebounds, and that's why the shot total got so high."

Alex Iafallo scored twice, and Neal Pionk had two assists for the Jets (18-4-0), who have won three of their past four.

“In the first period, it felt more like a feeling-out (process),” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “They probably had the upper hand. In the second, I thought we started to get going. … They were going to get some looks, but I thought we did a good job of every time we got the puck below the goal line, our offense got going and we got some zone time. That game was a heavy-lifting game for everybody. It was hard off of rushes to get clear chances or real opportunities that way. I like the way the guys kind of felt that if they get the puck down low, we went to work from there.”

Jake Middleton scored for the Wild (13-4-4), who have lost two in a row. Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves.

“I think there’s more good than bad out of the game, but you’ve got to take lessons out of everything,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Each game is an opportunity to test yourself in different situations. I thought we did lots of good things. There’s some things we can grow from the game. We’ve got a lot of hockey this week, too, so we’ve got to put this one behind us.”