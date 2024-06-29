Wild selects Buium with 12th overall pick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- With its first-round pick (No. 12 overall, from PHI) in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Wild selected Zeev Buium from the University of Denver of the NCHC.
Minnesota moves up one spot in first round to pick National Champ defenseman
Here is a look at Buium's stats:
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Shoots: L
- Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
- 2023-24 team: University of Denver Pioneers
- NHL Central Scouting rank: 4th among North American skaters