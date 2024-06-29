Wild selects Buium with 12th overall pick

Minnesota moves up one spot in first round to pick National Champ defenseman

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- With its first-round pick (No. 12 overall, from PHI) in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Wild selected Zeev Buium from the University of Denver of the NCHC.

Here is a look at Buium's stats:

  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 185 lbs.
  • Shoots: L
  • Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
  • 2023-24 team: University of Denver Pioneers
  • NHL Central Scouting rank: 4th among North American skaters

