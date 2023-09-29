SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 40 players.
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 40 Players
The Wild assigned D Simon Johansson, D Kyle Masters, F Pavel Novak and D David Spacek to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). The team also released F Kale Kessy and F Greg Meireles from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.
Minnesota hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports North Extra and KFAN 100.3 FM.