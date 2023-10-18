News Feed

Minnesota Wild Girls Hockey Weekend 101823

Minnesota Wild to Host Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3
Special teams spark Wild in win against Canadiens

Game Recap: Wild 5, Canadiens 2
Projected Lineup at Canadiens 101723

Projected Lineup at Canadiens
Injury Report Alex Goligoski 101723

Injury Report: Alex Goligoski
Injury Report Matt Boldy 101623

Injury Report: Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild Announces 2023 Gala 101623

Tickets on Sale for Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala on December 12, 2023
Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

Game Recap: Leafs 7, Wild 4
Minnesota Wild To Host Outdoor Practice 101323

Minnesota Wild to Host Outdoor Practice Presented by ORORO at the Outdoor Recreation Center in St. Louis Park on November 5
Game Recap Wild vs Panthers 101223

Game Recap: Wild 2, Panthers 0
Minnesota Wild iHeartMedia Partnership Extension 101223

Minnesota Wild Announces Extension of Partnership with iHeartMedia Minneapolis to Broadcast Games on KFAN 100.3 FM
Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One 101223

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Custom One
Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa 101223

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Projected Lineup vs Panthers 101223

Projected Lineup vs Panthers
WILD ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PENTAIR

Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Pentair
Becoming Wild Season 13

13th Season of Becoming Wild Premieres October 12
Minnesota Wild Season Preview 101123

2023-24 Season Preview
Green Carpet Event 101023

Minnesota Wild Announces Opening Night Fan Activities
Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain Announcement

Minnesota Wild Names Kirill Kaprizov Alternate Captain

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker From Iowa

GettyImages-1457249975
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Sammy Walker from Iowa. The team has also placed defenseman Alex Goligoski (lower-body) on Long-Term Injured Reserve.

Walker, 24, has appeared in two games with Iowa this season. The right-shot forward led Iowa in goals (27) and power-play goals (9) last season, ranked second in game-winning goals (5) and plus-minus rating (plus-19), fourth in points (48) and T-5th in assists (21). Walker ranked second among AHL rookies in GWG, third in goals, T-3rd in PPG and plus/minus rating and T-6th in scoring. He has recorded two points (1-1=2) in nine career games with Minnesota. Walker made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2022.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 PIM in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He wears sweater No. 18 with Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster or Wild.com/Tickets.