Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker From Iowa

Walker, 24, has appeared in two games with Iowa this season. The right-shot forward led Iowa in goals (27) and power-play goals (9) last season, ranked second in game-winning goals (5) and plus-minus rating (plus-19), fourth in points (48) and T-5th in assists (21). Walker ranked second among AHL rookies in GWG, third in goals, T-3rd in PPG and plus/minus rating and T-6th in scoring. He has recorded two points (1-1=2) in nine career games with Minnesota. Walker made his NHL debut at Vancouver on Dec. 10, 2022 and recorded his first career NHL goal at Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2022.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Edina, Minnesota, recorded 112 points (48-64=112) and 81 PIM in 144 games during four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2018-22). Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walker signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2022. He wears sweater No. 18 with Minnesota.