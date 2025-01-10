Wild on 7th - Episode 86: Matt Boldy, Championships, Cheesecake Factory, and Rossi Appreciation

Won7_Promo_1920x1080-Boldy
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

In this week’s episode, Carts and Kinger open with thoughts on Minnesota’s championship hopes and the Wild’s impressive road success. Then, Wild forward, #12 Matt Boldy drops by for a charming third appearance on the show. The guys talk World Championships, the Cheesecake Factory, and hotel arrival protocols. Does Bolds prefer a tight tuck on his sheets? You’ll have to take a listen.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

