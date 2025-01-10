Wild on 7th - Episode 86: Matt Boldy, Championships, Cheesecake Factory, and Rossi Appreciation

In this week’s episode, Carts and Kinger open with thoughts on Minnesota’s championship hopes and the Wild’s impressive road success. Then, Wild forward, #12 Matt Boldy drops by for a charming third appearance on the show. The guys talk World Championships, the Cheesecake Factory, and hotel arrival protocols. Does Bolds prefer a tight tuck on his sheets? You’ll have to take a listen.

