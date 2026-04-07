Wild on 7th - Episode 140: Cargo Shorts, Ham, and Brock Faber

Happy Easter Monday to the Wild on 7th faithful! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Ryan and John are back in the studio this week to recap the latest Minnesota Wild games over their back to back weekend. The guys pass out bouquets to nearly the entire roster, share their love for Kirill's bangs, Trenin's hits, and Easter ham, but the real star of this weeks show is the zyn Santa himself, #7 Brock Faber. Brock graciously stopped by the Custom One Club at Grand Casino Arena following team picture day, and shared some laughs with Carts and Kinger. Thankfully, Brock brought his mustache along for the ride, as all eyes look towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Throw away your trimmer, because the playoffs are almost here!

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