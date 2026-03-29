Wild on 7th - Episode 138: Back-Alley-Guy Michael McCarron and Remembering Jessi Pierce

There is a void in the State of Hockey that will never be filled, as we remember our colleague and friend Jessi Pierce, who's life, alongside her 3 children and family dog, was cut short in a tragic house fire on March 21st, in White Bear Lake, MN. We will remember her and her infectious smile, and we will miss her around the rink and in the media scrum. The game of hockey lost one of its biggest fans, and one of its many voices. May you rest in peace Jessi, Hudson, Cayden, and Avery. In support of Jessi and her children, Ryan Carter and John King share some stories and admiration about Jessi, and as she would, continue on to deliver the hockey content you all desire. The guys spend some time talking about the Dallas Stars matchup over the weekend, and then welcome Minnesota Wild newcomer Michael McCarron to the show, for an awesome interview and the classic rapid fire segment.

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