Wild on 7th - Episode 112: Vladimir Tarasenko and Bold Predictions with Joe O'Donnell

Wo7_UpdatedThumbnail_VLAD 1
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

Wild radio play by play Joe O'Donnell stops by the pod for another season opening edition of BOLD PREDICTIONS. Carts and King keep the banter light, the accusations fresh and the competition fierce as they outline their predictions for what is sure to be an exciting season. Kirill Kaprizov signed his deal, Gus Bus signed his deal, but now who is buying dinner at Billy's Sushi? Strap in for a long one, because after all the fun and games, a first time guest of the pod, Vladimir Tarasenko stops by for some amazing conversation. Hear what he has to say about life, winning Cups, and what he likes on his chicken, just don't ask him about the science behind kick points. If you make it to the end of this pod, you can do anything!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Local Broadcast Schedule

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Hunter Haight From Iowa, Announces Opening Night Roster

Minnesota Wild and TRIA Orthopedics Announce "Skate It Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

Minnesota Wild Signs Filip Gustavsson to a Five-year Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Claims Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers From Columbus and Recalls Defenseman Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Signs Kirill Kaprizov to an Eight-year Contract Extension

Tickets on Sale Now for Wild Foundation Gala on November 13

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Announces Fan Activities for 2025-26 Opening Night

Minnesota Wild Unveils 25th Anniversary Jersey and Theme Nights

Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Wild on 7th - Episode 112: Chris Kelleher, Kirill Kaprizov, and Preseason Uncertainty