Wild on 7th - Episode 112: Vladimir Tarasenko and Bold Predictions with Joe O'Donnell

Wild radio play by play Joe O'Donnell stops by the pod for another season opening edition of BOLD PREDICTIONS. Carts and King keep the banter light, the accusations fresh and the competition fierce as they outline their predictions for what is sure to be an exciting season. Kirill Kaprizov signed his deal, Gus Bus signed his deal, but now who is buying dinner at Billy's Sushi? Strap in for a long one, because after all the fun and games, a first time guest of the pod, Vladimir Tarasenko stops by for some amazing conversation. Hear what he has to say about life, winning Cups, and what he likes on his chicken, just don't ask him about the science behind kick points. If you make it to the end of this pod, you can do anything!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.