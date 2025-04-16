Wild on 7th - Episode 100: Kevin Gorg, Green Jackets and the Grind

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

No dress rehearsal, this is our pod. Our 100th pod. With a nod to our century show, our favorite rink side reporter Kevin Gorg, aka K-Train, drops by to sit between your beloved hosts, and much like a pimento cheese sandwich, it's much more enjoyable chilled. However, with the playoff race still in full swing, the guys are a little less chill than usual. Join in for a breakdown of the Masters, and the Wild's last few games, before a big week, and a live pod recording at Mall of America on Thursday April 17th at 5pm at the Rotunda. Thanks to our sponsors Pilot Games, Cub, Wild Construction, Jimmy's Dressings and Dips, Aquarius Home Services, Pep's Drafthaus Pizza, T-Rex Cookies, and Bosch Law. Your Season 3 Finale is a click away, but hold on tight for game by game recaps from the second season.

We're here 'til it's here.

