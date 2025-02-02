Wild Finish Milestone and Memory Filled Canadian Swing

The Wild took a train ride from Montreal to Ottawa on Friday to close out the weekend in Canada. Saturday’s game in Ottawa is one Minnesota will look to forget as it fell, 6-0. With that said, the Wild can hang its hat on a 2-1-0 trip across the border and three wins in its first four games on this road trip.

Minnesota is 20-6-3 on the road this season and leads the NHL in road points (43), wins and point percentage (.741). The Wild will look to finish its five-game road trip with a win in Boston on Tuesday night.