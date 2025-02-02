400 points, 900 games and a return home that Wild forward Freddy Gaudreau called “a memory that will last a lifetime.” Minnesota’s trip through Canada started with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday and saw Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon record his 400th career point with a first period goal. Spurgeon became the fourth player in Wild history to reach the 400-point threshold, and the first defenseman. When congratulated on the career milestone, the always humble and soft-spoken Wild Captain said, “400 what?” He would then capture another milestone the following night in Montreal by recording his 401st career point with an assist, passing Zach Parise for third-most points in franchise history. Spurgeon wasn’t the only Wild defenseman to reach a career milestone in Montreal, however. Zach Bogosian skated in his 900th career NHL game, 113 of which came in a Wild sweater. Bogosian ranks 10th in games played amongst active NHL defensemen born in the United States.
Wild Finish Milestone and Memory Filled Canadian Swing
That game against the Canadiens may go down as one of the best stories in the NHL this season. Wild goaltender and Sorel, Quebec native, Marc-André Fleury, returned home to play in what will likely be his final game in Montreal on Thursday. In front of a sold-out crowd that included nearly a hundred of Fleury’s family and friends, the sure-fire Hall of Fame goaltender stopped all 19 shots he faced to earn the 76th shutout of his illustrious career. Fleury received his first thunderous ovation of the night when the video board inside Bell Centre showed him standing alone in his crease during the Canadian National Anthem. As impressive and loud as that ovation was, it didn’t come close to matching the nearly two-minute-long tribute he received halfway through the third period. Fittingly enough, Bromont, Quebec native, Gaudreau, who has long-idolized Fleury, scored two points including an empty net goal to secure a 4-0 Wild win in a game that felt like a Hollywood film.
The Wild took a train ride from Montreal to Ottawa on Friday to close out the weekend in Canada. Saturday’s game in Ottawa is one Minnesota will look to forget as it fell, 6-0. With that said, the Wild can hang its hat on a 2-1-0 trip across the border and three wins in its first four games on this road trip.
Minnesota is 20-6-3 on the road this season and leads the NHL in road points (43), wins and point percentage (.741). The Wild will look to finish its five-game road trip with a win in Boston on Tuesday night.