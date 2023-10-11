Minnesota Wild Announces Partnership with Pentair

“We are very excited to announce a partnership with Pentair,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. “Our organization is committed to sustainability, and we look forward to bringing Pentair’s expertise in sustainable water to Xcel Energy Center and our fans.”

In conjunction with the partnership, Pentair will be the title sponsor of the Minnesota Wild’s annual STEM Day, which brings together local elementary students to learn STEM topics related to hockey and water. This year, the Wild will host two STEM Days with employees from the Wild and Pentair assisting the students in their learning activities. Additionally, as part of its sustainability initiatives, the Wild and Xcel Energy Center are investigating water recycling initiatives and other potential filtration upgrades in its ice-making processes and equipment.

“It takes great water to make great ice and at Pentair, along with our Manitowoc Ice brand, we are as ice-obsessed as the hockey fans around the world and in the great State of Hockey,” said Adrian Chiu, Executive Vice President and President, Pentair Water Solutions. “Our expertise in water filtration, water treatment and ice across commercial and residential applications is strongly aligned with supporting a superior environment for fans and players. We look forward to partnering with the Wild to expose fans inside the arena to the experience they already have today with Pentair’s Everpure filtration solutions and Manitowoc ice machines at leading foodservice outlets globally.”